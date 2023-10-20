The sleep/wake button on your iPhone is crucial to the functionality of your device. So when my partner’s brand new iPhone 15 Plus lock button randomly became stuck, it was annoying, to say the least.

The iPhone lock button, officially known as the Side button, can sometimes get stuck when debris or dust from your pocket falls into the crevice surrounding the button. Luckily, with no physical damage, your iPhone would be covered under Apple’s warranty, and a trip to the Apple Store would fix the issue.

But what if you can’t get to an Apple Store or simply want to get a quick fix at home? Here’s how to fix a stuck iPhone lock button.

John-Anthony Disotto How To Editor An ex-Apple technician, John-Anthony, has cleaned hundreds if not thousands of iPhones while working at the Genius Bar.

How to fix a stuck iPhone lock button

My partner’s iPhone 15 Plus worked perfectly, with no issues at all, until an afternoon at the cinema meant the iPhone was in her handbag, collecting dust and all the nasties that reside at the bottom of a handbag. This particular guide will help you fix an iPhone lock button with no damage and no real grime. If your iPhone is particularly dirty and this is the cause for your stuck lock button, check our guide on how to clean your iPhone.

When I first looked at the iPhone 15 Plus, I noticed that the button still worked but was very unresponsive when pressed. Oddly enough, if I blew air from my mouth on the button, it would start to work again as normal before intermittently sticking again throughout the day.

I decided to try compressed air, and that had similar effects, fixing the issue temporarily before the sticking reoccurred. So, how do you fix an annoyingly stuck iPhone side button? It’s easy.

Grab a soft-bristled brush and gently clean the crevice around the button where some tiny dust particles might have fallen. In this circumstance, the only one I had to hand was a brand-new makeup brush (don’t use a used one, or you’ll probably make the sticking worse).

I also used a regular microfiber cloth to make sure I cleaned the edges of the button. After about 20 seconds of cleaning and pressing the button simultaneously, the lock button returned to its original clickiness.

One more thing… Unstuck

Using a soft brush won’t work for everyone, but if your iPhone’s button is stuck with no extra damage, it’s a surefire way to make things work like they should again.

If, after cleaning the iPhone’s button, the stickiness persists, you’ll need to reach out to Apple either via the Apple Support app or by going to the Apple Store for a Genius Bar appointment.