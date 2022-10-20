iPhone 14 Plus orders slashed by Apple as demand flops
Nobody seems to want it.
Apple is again reported to have slashed the number of iPhone 14 Plus handsets it has on order from suppliers, with slow sales said to have caused a rethink within the company.
Today's news follows a similar report citing sources within the supply chain when saying that Apple had made cuts to its iPhone 14 Plus orders. Now, a new report backs that up with much the same rhetoric.
Big phone, small sales
The iPhone 14 Plus is Apple's first 6.7-inch handset that isn't a Pro Max model, a move that was expected to draw strong sales numbers. The model replaces the iPhone 13 mini, with the consensus being that customers wanted a larger screen. Now, DigiTimes reports that things might not have gone to plan, according to a new report Thursday.
"Some iPhone 14 supply chain makers and channel operators have confirmed that Apple has decided to cut back its orders for the iPhone 14 Plus," the report claims, citing industry sources. Those sources say that "sluggish sales of the model" are to be blamed, adding that significant cuts have been made to iPhone 14 Plus manufacturing levels.
After what appeared to be initially strong demand, various reports have pointed to slow iPhone 14 Plus sales. Overall, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets appear to be the most popular among buyers, with customers choosing to spend more on the new Dynamic Island, Always-On Display, and a 48-megapixel camera. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently the best iPhone on the market, but it isn't cheap with a starting price of $1099.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has already pointed the finger at Apple. Based on his supply chain checks, Kuo believes that "Apple’s product segmentation strategy for standard models fails this year." The iPhone 14 sits in a difficult position overall this year thanks to minimal upgrades over the iPhone 13 and the massive improvements made to iPhone 14 Pro.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.