iPhone 14 Plus orders slashed by Apple as demand flops

Apple is again reported to have slashed the number of iPhone 14 Plus handsets it has on order from suppliers, with slow sales said to have caused a rethink within the company.

Today's news follows a similar report citing sources within the supply chain when saying that Apple had made cuts to its iPhone 14 Plus orders. Now, a new report backs that up with much the same rhetoric.

Big phone, small sales

The iPhone 14 Plus is Apple's first 6.7-inch handset that isn't a Pro Max model, a move that was expected to draw strong sales numbers. The model replaces the iPhone 13 mini, with the consensus being that customers wanted a larger screen. Now, DigiTimes reports that things might not have gone to plan, according to a new report Thursday.

"Some iPhone 14 supply chain makers and channel operators have confirmed that Apple has decided to cut back its orders for the iPhone 14 Plus," the report claims, citing industry sources. Those sources say that "sluggish sales of the model" are to be blamed, adding that significant cuts have been made to iPhone 14 Plus manufacturing levels.

After what appeared to be initially strong demand, various reports have pointed to slow iPhone 14 Plus sales. Overall, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets appear to be the most popular among buyers, with customers choosing to spend more on the new Dynamic Island, Always-On Display, and a 48-megapixel camera. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently the best iPhone on the market, but it isn't cheap with a starting price of $1099.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has already pointed the finger at Apple. Based on his supply chain checks, Kuo believes that "Apple’s product segmentation strategy for standard models fails this year." The iPhone 14 sits in a difficult position overall this year thanks to minimal upgrades over the iPhone 13 and the massive improvements made to iPhone 14 Pro.