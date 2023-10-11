3 MagSafe charging stands for iPhone 15 on offer during Amazon's Prime sale
Charge your iPhone 15 better.
Amazon is currently hosting a two-day Big Deal Days sales event, and there are some awesome MagSafe charging stands, perfect for your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro.
These three offerings from one of our favorite accessory companies, Anker, are worth checking out because you can save huge money on some of the best iPhone accessories on the market.
There are less than 24 hours left of the Amazon sale, so act quickly before it's too late!
MagSafe offerings from Anker currently on sale
Anker 737 |
$139 $90 at Amazon
Tri-force of charging
Anker makes some of the best charging accessories around, and the Anker 737 is one of the best. There are magnetic charging pucks for all your devices, like AirPods, MagSafe compatible iPhone, and Apple Watch, so you only need one device by your bedside to keep batteries charged.
Anker 637 |
$99 $63 at Amazon
Save some space
The Anker MagGo 637 saves you space by adding multiple plugs to the back of a MagSafe charging stand. Perfect for any desk setup, the spherical charger will declutter your wires and give you access to StandBy
Anker 633 MagGo Battery Pack | $79 $54 at Amazon
MagSafe stand on the go
Magnetic battery packs attach to the back of the iPhone 12 or newer and charge on the go without any cables. This Anker 633 MagGo battery pack comes in three different colors and can charge an iPhone 15 Pro to 100% almost twice over.
