3 MagSafe charging stands for iPhone 15 on offer during Amazon's Prime sale

By John-Anthony Disotto
published

Charge your iPhone 15 better.

MagSafe iPhone 15 Anker
(Image credit: Future / Anker)

Amazon is currently hosting a two-day Big Deal Days sales event, and there are some awesome MagSafe charging stands, perfect for your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro.

These three offerings from one of our favorite accessory companies, Anker, are worth checking out because you can save huge money on some of the best iPhone accessories on the market.

There are less than 24 hours left of the Amazon sale, so act quickly before it's too late!

MagSafe offerings from Anker currently on sale

Anker 737 | $139

Anker 737 | $139 $90 at Amazon

Tri-force of charging

Anker makes some of the best charging accessories around, and the Anker 737 is one of the best. There are magnetic charging pucks for all your devices, like AirPods, MagSafe compatible iPhone, and Apple Watch, so you only need one device by your bedside to keep batteries charged.

Anker 637 | $99

Anker 637 | $99 $63 at Amazon

Save some space

The Anker MagGo 637 saves you space by adding multiple plugs to the back of a MagSafe charging stand. Perfect for any desk setup, the spherical charger will declutter your wires and give you access to StandBy

Anker 633 MagGo Battery Pack | $79 $54 at Amazon

Anker 633 MagGo Battery Pack | $79 $54 at Amazon

MagSafe stand on the go

Magnetic battery packs attach to the back of the iPhone 12 or newer and charge on the go without any cables. This Anker 633 MagGo battery pack comes in three different colors and can charge an iPhone 15 Pro to 100% almost twice over.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is in full flow and we've got less than 24 hours left. We'll cover all the best deals, so stay tuned to iMore throughout the shopping event.

John-Anthony Disotto
John-Anthony Disotto
How To Editor

