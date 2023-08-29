Apple confirms its iPhone 15 event for Tuesday, September 12

Apple has confirmed that its iPhone 15 launch event will take place on Tuesday, September 12, when the company will unveil its brand new flagship iPhone lineup.

Apple is expected to welcome members of the press to view a pre-recorded event at Apple Park, following the same format as WWDC 2023 and last year's iPhone event.

The event is titled 'Wonderlust' and will kick off at 10 am PT.

With an event now confirmed for September 12, it's pretty clear we can expect iPhone 15 pre-orders to kick off on Friday, September 15, with an official release the following week on September 22.

The iPhone event depicts a "dusty" Apple with dark shades of blue and grey, possibly indicating new colors for the iPhone that have been rumored in the runup to the announcement. The logo also has some curved edges, hinting at some big design changes to the iPhone we're expecting this year.

iPhone 15 event - what to expect

At the upcoming iPhone event, Apple will likely unveil four new iPhones, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All of these are expected to bring some big upgrades including USB-C for the first time ever. The iPhone 15 will also feature Apple's Dynamic Island, A17 Bionic Chip, and the 48MP camera from last year's best iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro.

Alongside that, we're expecting a brand new Apple Watch Series 9 and an Apple Watch Ultra 2. Rumblings of other products that could make an appearance include an iPad mini 7, although this is unlikely, as well as the possibility of new AirPods. We're not expecting any new Mac models or any other new iPads.

Apple may also reveal more information about its new Vision Pro headset, such as a more concrete release date, while Apple TV+ always gets a good outing at the fall events, too.