Best iPhone 15 Plus deals: Where to find the best prices

The iPhone 15 line is now available to purchase, and if you’re looking for a big phone then you’ll be after the best iPhone 15 Pro deals. There are some great prices and deals to be found on the latest iPhones already, and we’ve collected them all together.

There are some big updates in the iPhone 15 Plus this year, including the inclusion of the Dynamic Island to hide the camera and front sensors better than any notch ever could. The chassis has been smoothed out as well, making the whole thing feel better in the hand, and the camera has been boosted to a whopping 48MP. Finally, you’ll find the new USB-C port on the bottom, dragging the iPhone family kicking and screaming into 2023.

This isn’t the cheapest iPhone out there, so you’re likely already looking around to see if you can find the best deal possible. We’ve put all the best deals together in one place — and make sure you come back if you can’t find anything the first time, as we’ll be updating the page with new options whenever we spot them.

iPhone 15 Plus deals: What you need to know

Colors: Pink, Green, Blue, White, and Black

Pink, Green, Blue, White, and Black Price: Starting from $899

Starting from $899 Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

There are a few different ways that you can grab yourself an iPhone 15 Plus deal, and one of the first is to head over to a retailer like Best Buy or the Apple Store. Here, you’ll pay the full price upfront, but you won’t have to worry about long contracts and the interest that comes with them.

The second is to go and join the Apple Upgrade program, which lets you pay a monthly fee for a new iPhone every year. This is a great, interest-free way of spreading the cost of the iPhone, as well as making it easier to upgrade when the next iPhone comes out. You will need to head into an Apple Store for this option, however, so you should account for that while shopping for your new phone.

The third way to bag yourself a deal is to grab a contract from a carrier — where you can often find some big savings on the latest iPhones. Remember that you’ll be locked in for the length of contract with this one, however, and you’ll have the phone for the whole thing.

iPhone 15 Plus retail deals

iPhone 15 Plus | From $899 at Apple Get the iPhone from the Apple store, and get it straight from the source. You won’t find any deals or offers here, but you’ll get by far the best customer service. You can also get Apple Care Plus to make sure that you’ll save money should you drop your device on the floor or otherwise damage it.

iPhone 15 Plus | From $899 at Best Buy The iPhone 15 Plus deals you’ll find at Best Buy are better than those you’ll find at other main retailers, and you can even pick your order up from a store if you know you’re going to miss the delivery. You can also pick up Apple Care Plus too, which will protect your device from expensive repairs.

Best iPhone 15 Plus carrier deals

Verizon | Save up to $900 with trade-in Head over to Verizon, and you’ll find some great deals on the latest iPhone line. If you trade in an old device, you might get the full price of the iPhone 15 Plus, leaving you to pay a lot less every month. You will have to go with a more expensive Unlimited data plan with this one, but it’s worth it for the increased iPhone savings.

AT&T | Save up to $800 with trade-in Similar to the iPhone 15 Plus deal at Verizon, this will see you save almost the entirety of the device cost when you trade in at AT&T. Again, you’ll need a slightly more expensive data plan to get the full deal, but this will net you a great saving all in.

iPhone 15 Plus deals Q&A

Can I trade in my old phone? You can trade in your old phone against a new iPhone — and we’d recommend that you do. In the past, there have been some massive iPhone preorder and launch deals for those who trade in their old iPhone, making sure that they not only save money but do a little for the environment when their old phone is recycled. One of the best iPhone launch deals we’ve ever seen was with Verizon last year, where you could trade in an old iPhone and get a brand-new one for free. This deal is back for this year, and this time it’s at some more carriers. This will save you absolutely buckets of money, and will let you recycle your old device. We’ve had luck with good trade-in values all the way down to the iPhone 12, as long as it's in good condition, so make sure that your old iPhone is in decent fettle and you should be good to go.

How does a contract iPhone 15 Pro work? With a contract iPhone, you pay a monthly fee for your iPhone and your data plan. For example; you might be paying $50 per month for your iPhone 15 Pro, and then $30 for your data plan that gives you all your mobile internet. Together, you’ll pay $80 — that’s the amount you’ll see leave your account every month. It’s worth bearing in mind that different providers work slightly differently, so if you’re ever unsure, reach out to your chosen provider. A contract is a great way to save money on the initial purchase, but remember to take interest on the loan into consideration — you will end up paying more in the long run.

iPhone 15 Plus Q&A

What colors can you get the iPhone 15 Plus in? There are five iPhone 15 Plus colors, including Pink, Green, Blue, White, and Black.

How much is the iPhone 15 Plus? The iPhone 15 Plus costs $899, and gets more expensive with every storage increase.