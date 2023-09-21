You're going to love the latest iPhone, especially with the extra screen real estate you're getting with the iPhone 15 Plus. That 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 460 ppi display will go up to 2000 nits of brightness in the sun. And let's not forget, the Dynamic Island has trickled down from the Pro lineup to add extra functionality. Keep that screen pristine with one of the best iPhone 15 Plus screen protectors from day one.

Quick List

Top pick 1. OtterBox iPhone 15 Plus Premium Pro Screen Protector with Blue Light Guard View at Amazon Multi-protective Not only does this screen protector protect your iPhone's screen from up to six foot drops, but it also offers blue light protection and anti-microbial properties. Blue light is known to interfere with sleep, especially when using your iPhone before bed. OtterBox offers a lifetime limited warranty on its products so you don't have to worry about wear and tear. Lifetime warranty 2. ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite iPhone 15 Plus Screen Protector View at Amazon 5X Stronger We tested an earlier version of the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite and we liked how it felt just like using an iPhone without a screen protector on it. We also liked the easy application and the lifetime warranty, which means ZAGG will send you a new screen protector if yours show any wear and tear for as long as you own your iPhone 15 plus. It's rated five times stronger than typical tempered glass screen protectors. Curved edges 3. Caudabe CrystalShield Glass Screen Protector View at Caudabe Seems to melt away It's hard to explain why a curved glass screen protector would be appealing, but it really is. Somehow it seems to melt into your iPhone so that you don't notice it's there when you use it. Caudabe offers a one year hassle-free warranty on the CrystalShield in case of damage. Reduced glare 4. MagGlass Matte Glass Screen Guard View at Amazon Matte finish If the reflectiveness of typical glass bothers you, then try a matte glass screen protector like this one. You do lose some clarity, but it's a worthwhile trade-off for many people. This one has full edge-to-edge protection and is quite fingerprint-resistant since fingerprints rarely show on matte finishes. Unbreakable 5. JDHDL [3 Pack] Soft Hydrogel Film Screen Protector for iPhone 15 Plus View at Amazon Ultra thin and light This screen protector literally can't get cracked, because it's plastic, not glass. The flexible TPU film adds almost no bulk to your iPhone 15 Plus, since it's about a quarter as thick as glass. Minor scratches and bubbles will self-heal in 24 hours. You get three in a package. Privacy please! 6. Pehael [2+2 Pack] Compatible iPhone 15 Plus Privacy Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector View at Amazon Keep spying eyes away Hate when people around try to read your screen over your shoulder? Use a privacy screen protector; you can only see through it when viewing straight on. This handy package comes with two tinted screen protectors plus two camera module protectors for front and back protection.

Q & A

Do I really need a screen protector on my iPhone 15 Plus?

Of course that's up to you, but we recommend it. On my own personal iPhone, I always get AppleCare+, I use one of the best iPhone cases, and I use a screen protector. The one time I went without a screen protector, I got ugly micro-scratches all over the screen, which I found quite distracting. When I worked at the Apple Store, I can't even tell you how many people came in with cracked screens, regretting not having protected their iPhone screens.

Will my old screen protector fit the iPhone 15 Plus?

Don't count on it. The iPhone 15 Plus is ever so slightly narrower than the iPhone 14 Plus, and it has the Dynamic Island. So any notch cutouts at the top will interfere with functionality. If you do have an old 6.7-inch screen protector lying around, you can try it. Depending how it's cut, it might fit alright. But if you're buying new, I'd suggest buying one made for the iPhone 15 Plus.

Which iPhone 15 Plus screen protector should I buy?

Any of the screen protectors in our roundup will work great, it really just depends on the features that matter most to you. But the OtterBox iPhone 15 Plus Premium Pro Screen Protector with Blue Light Guard stands out because it has so many great features for a simple slice of glass. People buy blue light blocking glasses; this screen protector is the same idea: blocking blue light which can interfere with sleep and possibly cause eye strain. The anti-microbial protection is a nice touch, we could all do with fewer germs on our devices (but please, remember to clean and disinfect your iPhone regardless.) Six-foot drop protection should cover most spills and bumps. Plus, the lifetime limited warranty means that you don't have to keep buying screen protectors for the same device.