You like them big, so you're going to love the tremendous iPhone 15 Plus. The Dynamic Island from the Pro lineup makes its appearance on the iPhone 15. The 2000 nit display makes it twice as bright as the iPhone 14 Plus. Contoured edges are easier on the hand. The all new camera system with a 48MP main camera and 2x telephoto is better than ever. The new USB-C connector charges up faster. A bigger phone means a bigger investment, so be sure to keep it safe from the very beginning. Here are the best iPhone 15 Plus cases that you can order now.

Do I really need a case for my iPhone 15 Plus?

AppleCare+ is always the way, but still. Accidents happen and you'd probably rather not have to pay for a deductible and spend half your day at the Apple Store getting repairs done. A good case can help prevent that.

Will my old case fit the iPhone 15 Plus?

No. The contoured edges give the iPhone 15 Plus a new shape, so cases that were designed for other iPhone models will not fit properly.

Which case should I get for my iPhone 15 Plus?

You can't beat Apple's own cases for Apple engineering precision. You know the fit will always be perfect. The colors complement the iPhone 15 Plus color lineup and the case balances heft and protection nicely. Any of Apple's cases will be great, but we're most excited about the new vegan leather design.