You like them big, so you're going to love the tremendous iPhone 15 Plus. The Dynamic Island from the Pro lineup makes its appearance on the iPhone 15. The 2000 nit display makes it twice as bright as the iPhone 14 Plus. Contoured edges are easier on the hand. The all new camera system with a 48MP main camera and 2x telephoto is better than ever. The new USB-C connector charges up faster. A bigger phone means a bigger investment, so be sure to keep it safe from the very beginning. Here are the best iPhone 15 Plus cases that you can order now.
We always love Apple's own cases, and the silicone and clear MagSafe cases have gotten an iPhone 15 update. But the star this year is the FineWoven case with MagSafe, which replaces the leather cases of years past. This faux leather is sure to be a fabulous touch of luxury for your iPhone 15 Plus.
If real leather is what you want, check out the rugged beauty of this MagSafe-compatible case. Vegetable-tanned American Horween leather elegantly protects your iPhone 15 Plus from drops of up to eight feet. We reviewed a similar Nomad case and raved about its blend of beauty and protection.
For the case haters out there, give this one a shot. It'll give you scratch protection if nothing else, and it won't add any noticeable bulk or weight to your iPhone 15 Plus. As noted in our review of an earlier model, the totallee Thin iPhone case is about a thick as a fingernail.
We appreciated the price tag when we reviewed a previous Spigen Ultra Hybrid case. The latest model offers this cool design as well as several others, including totally clear to show off that beautiful phone.
We reviewed an earlier model of the Mous Clarity case and loved how it protected the iPhone while letting the special color you selected shine though. Of course, it's MagSafe compatible, so all of your favorite MagSafe accessories will work great.
Don't let the adorable looks fool you: this serious case offers eight foot drop protection. We reviewed a Velvet Caviar case on a older iPhone and loved how cute and protective these cases are. Choose from tons of designs, but this one is new for the iPhone 15 lineup.
Do I really need a case for my iPhone 15 Plus?
AppleCare+ is always the way, but still. Accidents happen and you'd probably rather not have to pay for a deductible and spend half your day at the Apple Store getting repairs done. A good case can help prevent that.
Will my old case fit the iPhone 15 Plus?
No. The contoured edges give the iPhone 15 Plus a new shape, so cases that were designed for other iPhone models will not fit properly.
Which case should I get for my iPhone 15 Plus?
You can't beat Apple's own cases for Apple engineering precision. You know the fit will always be perfect. The colors complement the iPhone 15 Plus color lineup and the case balances heft and protection nicely. Any of Apple's cases will be great, but we're most excited about the new vegan leather design.
