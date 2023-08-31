Here's your best look yet at iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

A massive new iPhone 15 leak of dummy units for all of Apple’s upcoming models has revealed our best look yet at Apple’s next best iPhone, set to be announced at Apple’s September 12 event.

Shared by Sonny Dickson, who is famed for leaking iPhone designs ahead of launch, images show dummy units (often created for the manufacturing of cases) of five iPhone 15 models and their respective rumored colors, as well as four units for the iPhone 15 Pro and their signature, more premium finishes.

Dickson is known for leaking the iPhone 5c and iPhone 5S designs back in the day, but more recently gave us our first look at Apple’s iPad Pro in 2021. With his track record and the fact these corroborate previous rumors, we’ve no reason to believe this isn’t what we can expect in a couple of weeks’ time.

iPhone 15, revealed

pic.twitter.com/EJc91RfWhaAugust 30, 2023 See more

The units reveal all the expected design changes (or lack thereof) for the iPhone 15, namely that USB-C charger that’s going to replace the Lightning dock. Otherwise, the iPhone 15’s chassis looks set to retain its square edges, buttons, and camera array from the iPhone 15. Internally, we know Apple is planning to add the A17 chip, and the display is set for an upgrade thanks to the Dynamic Island.

Some angles in the photos suggest a slightly more curved edge, which could be in anticipation of a new screen manufacturing process that will make the iPhone 15’s bezels narrower.

pic.twitter.com/2Dpqr4nAQTAugust 30, 2023 See more

The Pro reveals Apple’s distinctive triple-camera array, and while the lighting isn’t superb, the images also hint at rumors of slightly more rounded edges for the iPhone 15 Pro. The expected shift to a titanium frame isn’t visible, nor is the rumored Action Button, an exciting new feature borrowed from the Apple Watch Ultra that will replace the mute button. It could be the low quality of the images, but between this and previous iPhone 15 Pro CAD leaks, this could indicate that rumors of a shift in design might be a bit more subtle than we first thought.

With Apple’s iPhone 15 event now confirmed for September 12, we have barely two weeks to wait until we see these in the flesh for the first time. The company will take to the stage to unveil the new flagship iPhones, reportedly alongside Apple Watch Series 9, an Apple Watch Ultra 2, and new USB-C AirPods.