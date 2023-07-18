iPhone 15 color leak claims Oppenheimer blue is out, Barbie pink is in

The iPhone 15 is still a little ways out, and the rumors around the new handset are really starting to heat up. In a tweet from reliable Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro, it looks like there are going to be two new colors for the non-Pro model iPhones, including green, yellow, and the return of pink.

That pink comes just after the latest Barbie movie — so maybe we'll get a sneaky peak at the color during the movie's runtime. It also, apparently, means that we won't see an iPhone 15 in blue, another rumored color.

New iPhone 15 colors

Extra color for poor people iPhone 15 will be green, yellow and pinkSo, - Midnight - Starlight- Green- Yellow- Pink- Product (RED) ? pic.twitter.com/qMo1hzN9epJuly 15, 2023 See more

So it looks like the iPhone 15 is going to be one of the most colorful yet, with some brand-new shiny options. There have been green iPhones before, with the Alpine Green iPhone 11, and yellow made an appearance with the iPhone 14 most recently. Pink, also makes a comeback, having previously been an option for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, so this will be the first year you can buy a pink iPhone "Plus" option. ShrimpApplePro omitted the rumored blue color we've heard about previously, and when asked simply suggested that Apple had changed its plans, indicating we probably aren't getting that one.

There's usually at least one new color with the latest iPhone launch, however, there might not be a "brand new" option coming for 2023. Last year, with the iPhone 14, it was the rather fetching purple options, colors that made an appearance on both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro — albeit in a darker, more subdued, and classy shade on the more expensive device.

Could this mean that there will be a subtler hue of pink coming to the iPhone 15 Pro models? With any luck, yes — anything that can be made pink, should be made pink. Hopefully, there will be a new iPhone 15 to suit even Barbie, the Pink Power Ranger, and, most importantly of all, me.

We as yet don't know for sure anything about the iPhone 15, but there are some common threads in the rumor mill. It looks like all models are going to get the Dynamic Island from the Pro models last year, there's going to be no return to the mini form factor, and there's likely to be some kind of increase in battery. Now, we can add new colors to that list, along with USB-C!