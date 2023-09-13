iPhone 15 preorders: How to get one on release

So we’ve now all seen what the iPhone 15 has to offer. From Dynamic Island to USB-C, we’re left with just one very important question; Where and when can we preorder an iPhone 15?

Apple has given us a date, and we aren’t going to be waiting long. The release of the iPhone 15 is going to be on September 22: that’s when the phones will ship out to eager customers and users. Before that, we have a preorder date for the iPhone 15: You'll be able to preorder one on September 15.

The iPhone 15 family is one of the biggest updates in the iPhone we’ve seen in years and the first time in a long time that the base model looks different from its predecessor. That’s thanks to the Dynamic Island pill at the top of the screen, adopted from last year's Pro models, making it look a lot more futuristic than the iPhone 12, 13, and 14 that came before it. The processor has been beefed up as well, with a move to the A16 Bionic from last year's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Finally, one of the biggest updates is on the bottom: The new, EU-mandated USB-C port that will allow for faster charging and quicker wired data transfer.

Preordering iPhone 15: What you need to know

Release Date: September 22, Preorders start September 15

September 22, Preorders start September 15 Colors: Pink, Blue, Green, White, Black

Pink, Blue, Green, White, Black Price: $799

$799 Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

If you want to take the plunge and make sure that you get an iPhone early, you’ve got a couple of options. The first is to go and grab one from a traditional big box store, like Best Buy or even Apple itself, where you’ll pay full price upfront for the device, but you won’t have to worry about paying through the nose for a contract that can end up costing you more in the long run.

Saving you some money initially, however, is the contract option where you pay for the phone monthly as a part of your phone bill. This option will, over the course of ownership, cost you more thanks to the interest that you’ll pay on what is essentially a loan, but you’ll pay less upfront. You can also find more deals on contract, so you could end up with a freebie thrown in or a discount on your data plan.

Retail iPhone preorders

Want to pay for your new iPhone in one big lump? These are the deals for you.

iPhone 15 | Register interest Preorders start September 15 Go straight to the source and make sure that you’re going to get your iPhone bang on release day. There aren’t any offers from Apple, but you get the full range of colors and engraving options as well. Don’t forget Apple Care on the way out!

iPhone 15 | Get notified Best Buy is a great option if you want to preorder any Apple device, and the iPhone is no different. Choose a color and a storage amount, and get your preorder. You can order to collect at your local store as well if needs be.

Contract iPhone 15 preorders

These options might mean you pay a little more in the long run, but you’ll save money on that first month when you don’t have to pay for the whole phone all at once.

iPhone 15 | Get notified Verizon has the iPhone 15 for pre-registering, so you can say that you're interested in preordering an iPhone 15 come September 15. Expect to spot some deals here, including the deal Apple highlighted during the event — trade in an old iPhone for up to $800 off.

iPhone 15 | Register interest Register your interest at AT&T and be one of the first to be able to preorder an iPhone 15: You'll be told as soon as preorders go live so that you can leap into action and be the first on the list.

Preorder Q&A

Can I trade in my old phone? You absolutely can, and you absolutely should. In previous years, there have been some incredible deals on offer for those who trade in an old device, not only saving them money but also making sure that their old device is properly recycled. Last year, Verizon waived the cost of a new iPhone model in some cases when you traded in an old iPhone for one of the best launch deals on a phone that we’ve ever seen. And it looks like that deal is coming back but with a wider range of carriers: the trade-in offer was commented on by Apple during the iPhone reveal, and the pages for each of the new iPhone models have the deal plastered all over the top of the page. It's happening, so make sure your old iPhone is in tip-top shape!

How does a contract iPhone work? Over the course of often a couple of years you pay a monthly fee for your iPhone and data plan. For example; you might pay $25 a month for an iPhone 15 over the duration of your contract, and then on top of that pay $30 for the data plan that lets you use 5G and mobile internet. Again, this is a great way of saving money on a month-to-month basis, but you’ll end up paying more overall when you take interest on the phone loan into consideration.

Why should you preorder? One of the main reasons is to make sure that you get the iPhone as close to launch as possible — you won’t end up paying more than you might if you were going to buy one on launch anyway, and you rescue yourself from potential stock issues should they arise.

iPhone 15 Q&A

What colors is the iPhone 15 available in? The iPhone 15 comes in 5 colors, including Pink, Green, Blue, White, and Black.

How much is the iPhone 15? The iPhone 15 costs $799, and gets more expensive from there with every storage increase.