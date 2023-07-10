iPhone 15 Pro could see a beloved color return

The next generation of iPhone, the iPhone 15, is set to be revealed in September, and there could be the return of a fan-favorite color.

In an article by MacRumors in collaboration with leaker Unknownz21, who has previously been correct about Apple's future plans including the Apple Vision Pro headset, the iPhone 15 Pro will release in a "dark gray blue."

The color is said to be "not too far off from the iPhone 12 Pro color, but more gray for a classier look." according to the report.

The iPhone 12 Pro was released in a Pacific Blue, which was essentially a petrol-blue iPhone. The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to have a titanium chassis, so there is a chance that the blue color is indeed for testing purposes only in order to find the right PVD coating for the material.

This rumor comes off the bat of last week's reveal that the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus could release in a new Mint Green color alongside a cornflour blue and a "bubblegum" pink.

(Image credit: MacRumors x Unknownz21)

Feeling blue?

The mockups of the color by MacRumors and Unknownz21 suggest a very familiar muted blue that we've seen previously in the Pro level of iPhones, like the Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro.

Many of us have been begging for years to see new and exciting colors on the Pro models of the iPhone. Yet, every year the additional color to the black, silver, and gold offerings is always far more muted than it could be.

Initial rumors of the iPhone 15 Pro hinted at a deep red, but that color option is unlikely if this dark blue color is accurate.

We won't have long to wait to see these colors in the flesh, with September quickly approaching. When the new iPhones release, we'll also get our hands on iOS 17 with its new Contact Posters and StandBy mode.