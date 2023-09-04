iPhone 15 Pro "major price hike" expected
Oh no!
Yet another report ahead of Apple’s iPhone 15 event next week seems to indicate that the iPhone 15 Pro could be significantly more expensive than its predecessor, due to a myriad of upgrades coming to Apple’s next best iPhone.
We’ve heard price increase rumors from multiple sources, and now Digitimes’ Luke Lin has added more fuel to the fire. In an article seen by iMore, Digitimes notes that Lin “believes the pricing of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will not see much of a change from the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. But the Pro series is likely to suffer from a major price hike because of the chassis upgrades from stainless steel to titanium and the periscope lens upgrade, which is only for the Pro Max, for performing 5-6x optical zoom.”
There is at least some good news though — the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may not see a big jump, or any for that matter. However, this is yet another worrying sign that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could be more expensive than ever before.
Phone 15 Price, is it worth it?
As Lin notes, this year’s price increases will at least herald some major upgrades, such as a more premium Titanium finish, and a periscope lens for a heftier optical zoom of 5-6x on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Of course, the other big reason for the price increase will no doubt be economic headwinds, with inflation and fluctuating currency values hitting customers harder this year.
Despite this, Lin, like other analysts, notes that Apple is building more 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max models than any other iPhone by some margin, confirming that the company expects the biggest and best model to be its most popular offering at launch.
With Apple also expected to unveil a new Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series X, and new USB-C AirPods Pro at the event, we'll be sure to cover everything that's announced on September 12.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter