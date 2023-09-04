iPhone 15 Pro "major price hike" expected

Yet another report ahead of Apple’s iPhone 15 event next week seems to indicate that the iPhone 15 Pro could be significantly more expensive than its predecessor, due to a myriad of upgrades coming to Apple’s next best iPhone.

We’ve heard price increase rumors from multiple sources, and now Digitimes’ Luke Lin has added more fuel to the fire. In an article seen by iMore, Digitimes notes that Lin “believes the pricing of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will not see much of a change from the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. But the Pro series is likely to suffer from a major price hike because of the chassis upgrades from stainless steel to titanium and the periscope lens upgrade, which is only for the Pro Max, for performing 5-6x optical zoom.”

There is at least some good news though — the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may not see a big jump, or any for that matter. However, this is yet another worrying sign that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could be more expensive than ever before.

Phone 15 Price, is it worth it?

As Lin notes, this year’s price increases will at least herald some major upgrades, such as a more premium Titanium finish, and a periscope lens for a heftier optical zoom of 5-6x on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Of course, the other big reason for the price increase will no doubt be economic headwinds, with inflation and fluctuating currency values hitting customers harder this year.

Despite this, Lin, like other analysts, notes that Apple is building more 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max models than any other iPhone by some margin, confirming that the company expects the biggest and best model to be its most popular offering at launch.

With Apple also expected to unveil a new Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series X, and new USB-C AirPods Pro at the event, we'll be sure to cover everything that's announced on September 12.