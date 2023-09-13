iPhone 15 Pro Max preorders: How to get one on release

The Apple event has drawn to a close, and we’ve got a much better idea of what kind of iPhone we’re going to get — and one of the most exciting is the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Now that we know what it looks like and what's inside it, there is just one question left to ask: How do you preorder an iPhone 15 Pro Max?

We've got a date for the iPhone 15 Pro Max now — September 22 is when we’re going to be able to get our hands on the biggest and most powerful iPhone. Before that, however, we'll need to wait a little longer for the preorder: September 15.

This year has been a big one for the iPhone, and the updates to the iPhone 15 Pro are a part of what makes it so special. First of all, there’s a new port on the bottom of the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the form of the USB-C port, an EU-mandated change that has made its way into every model of the iPhone 15 family. It also allows for faster data transfer. There’s the new 3nm process created A17 Pro at the core of the device to make for a snappier experience, and the new camera's special zoom lens on the back will make sure that your mobile shots look amazing.

Preordering iPhone 15 Pro Max: What you need to know

Release Date: September 22, Preorders start September 15

September 22, Preorders start September 15 Colors: Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium

Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium Price: Starting at $1199

Starting at $1199 Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

If you want to get an iPhone 15 Pro Max as early as possible, then you’ve got a couple of different options in terms of putting down the cash. The first is to head over to a retailer like Apple or Best Buy and pay the full asking price in one big payment. Overall, this is probably the cheapest option, as you won’t have to pay interest on a lengthy contract, and the phone will be yours so you’ll be able to sell it or hand it away more easily if you get bored of it.

Conversely, if you want to spread the cost of your new iPhone, then a contract iPhone is the way to go for you. You will end up paying a little more over time as you’ll be paying for your iPhone through what is essentially a loan, but it means that you can pay in smaller, more manageable bite-size chunks. There are also more deals available on contract iPhones, so you might even get an extra device with money off, or a discount on your data plan.

Retail iPhone 15 Pro Max preorders

Want to pay upfront for your iPhone 15 Pro Max, and avoid a long contract? This is where you preorder your new iPhone.

iPhone 15 Pro Max | Register interest Grab your new iPhone straight from the company that invented it, and make sure that you get it as close to release day as is humanly possible. Make sure you get AppleCare as well — repairing this one if it goes wrong is going to be a massive expense.

iPhone 15 Pro Max | Get notified Best Buy is another good option for preordering an iPhone 15 Pro Max, and you’ll find there are some great extras too. You can pick your order up on release day if you’re not going to be in for the delivery for example, which is always helpful.

Contract iPhone 15 Pro Max preorders

A contract will spread the cost of your iPhone over the length of a couple of years, making the cost a little more manageable. You might pay more overall, but you’ll pay less month to month.

iPhone 15 Pro Max | Get notified Verizon has had some of the best deals previously, and we reckon that this year there are going to be more. Get notified as soon as the preorders go live so that you can get your preorder in first.

iPhone 15 Pro Max | Register interest AT&T is another solid option for preordering, with loads of great options if you want a monthly payment option for your new iPhone. Different deals than Verizon, but there are still some great deals if you look here.

Preorder Q&A

Can I trade in my old phone? You can, and you really should. Trading in an old device is a great way of saving money when you buy a new iPhone, and there are often some great deals offered by carriers to save even more. It also recycles your old device, so you’ll even be doing something good for the environment. Last year saw one of the best deals we’ve ever had on a trade-in — if you traded in an old iPhone at Verizon, then you could get a brand new iPhone for free. Looks like that deal is coming around again as well, given that Apple mentioned it in the iPhone reveal during the event. It's even plastered all over the product pages of all the new iPhones on Apple's site — the deal is happening, so make sure your old iPhone is in tip-top condition!

How does a contract iPhone 15 Pro work? A contract is the combination of a device loan that you pay for the phone and the monthly cost of the data plan. The carrier you choose combines these two costs into one bill, so you’ve only got to worry about one thing coming out every month. In essence, You might pay $50 per month for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and then a further $30 a month for your data plan. In total, you’d be paying $80, and that’s the price you’ll see coming out every month. If you’re not entirely sure, make sure you check with your chosen carrier so you don’t end up with any awful surprises.

Why should you preorder? Preordering will make sure that you’re going to get an iPhone 15 Pro Max as close to release date as possible. It’s not going to cost you anymore than it would to buy one normally, and most places don’t take payment until the product is shipped. If nothing else, it will mean that you’ll avoid all those awful potential shipping delays that often happen around big releases like this.

iPhone 15 Pro Q&A

What colors can you get the iPhone 15 Pro Max in? The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes in five colors, including Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Blue Titanium

How much is the iPhone 15 Pro Max? The iPhone 15 Pro Max costs $1199, and gets more expensive from there with every storage increase.