iPhone 15 Pro preorders: How to get one on release

The Apple event is over, and the latest iPhones have been revealed — One of the biggest launches to come out of it has been the medium-sized, hugely powerful iPhone 15 Pro; the model for those who don’t want to spend the world on a new phone. Now that we know a little more about the phone at hand, there is just one question we’ve got left: Where, when, and how can you preorder one?

Apple has already given us a date for the new iPhone 15 Pro — we’re looking at September 22 for the launch of the device when we’ll finally be able to get our greasy mitts all over one. Before that, however, there's a preorder date to wait a little for, and that's September 15.

This has been a massive year for the iPhone 15 Pro, with some cool updates for the most powerful iPhone. First up is that snazzy new USB-C port, which will allow for faster charging and quicker wired data transfer speeds. There’s also the brand new A17 Pro powering the phone, which uses the 3nm process in its production to make a more efficient, more powerful chip. This will also be a lighter iPhone, thanks to its new Titanium construction, which is available in some new colors including Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, White Titanium, and Blue Titanium. Apple is pretty proud of that Titanium, eh?

Preordering iPhone 15 Pro: What you need to know

Release Date: September 22, preorders begin September 15

If you want to guarantee that you get an iPhone exactly on release date, then you’ve got a couple of different options to go with. The first is to buy one outright from a traditional retail store, like Best Buy or Apple. This is cheaper than a contract, but you have to pay all of the money for your phone upfront.

The other way to go is with a monthly contract, and while they might cost you more overall, it’s a great way of spreading the cost. This option does combines the monthly cost of the phone with your monthly data plan in one simple payment, and there are often more deals available when you pay this way. In some cases, you might find that the deals are better than a normal retail release, with free devices when you opt for a combined contract.

Retail iPhone 15 Pro preorders

Want to pay for your iPhone in one payment, and avoid a lengthy contract? These are the options for you.

iPhone 15 Pro | Register interest Preorders begin September 15 Go straight to the source and grab an iPhone from the company that makes it. Preordering here will make sure that your iPhone arrives spot on release date, and while you won’t find any offers or deals, you’ll likely get it before everyone else. You’ll probably want to add Apple Care as well.

iPhone 15 Pro | Get notified Preorders begin September 15 Best Buy will have the iPhone 15 Pro available for preorder as well, and there are some great reasons to shop here. Prices are the same as Apple, and there are sometimes solid deals when you buy the iPhone together with another Apple device. You can even collect it at your local store.

Contract iPhone 15 Pro preorders

While a contract might cost you a little more over the long run, you’ll save more on the initial purchase. It will also spread the cost over the course of the contract, letting you get something a little more expensive — like this, the iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro | Get notified Get ready to preorder your iPhone 15 Pro at Verizon, and get notified when those preorders go live this Friday. It's always helpful to know, given that even preorders can go out of stock!

iPhone 15 Pro | Register interest You can always preorder your new iPhone 15 Pro from AT&T, where you’ll find some great deals and solid data allowances. There are different options for plans here than you might find elsewhere, but still a good way to pay for your phone monthly.

Preorder Q&A

Can I trade in my old phone? You can, and you really should. There have been some incredible deals in the past for those who trade in old iPhones, making sure that they’re saving money and doing a little bit for the environment as their old devices are properly recycled. Last year saw one of the best deals we’ve ever seen — at Verizon, you could trade in an old iPhone and get an iPhone 14 Pro for free. Given that Apple spoke about it during the iPhone reveal, and the fact that the trade-in deal is plastered all over the product pages of each of the new iPhones, it looks like that deal is back — so get that old iPhone in tip-top shape for trade-in!

How does a contract iPhone 15 Pro work? With a contract iPhone, you pay a monthly fee for your iPhone and your data plan. For example; you might be paying $50 per month for your iPhone 15 Pro, and then $30 for your data plan that gives you all your mobile internet. Together, you’ll pay $80 — that’s the amount you’ll see leave your account every month. It’s worth bearing in mind that different providers work slightly differently, so if you’re ever unsure, reach out to your chosen provider. A contract is a great way to save money on the initial purchase, but remember to take interest on the loan into consideration — you will end up paying more in the long run.

Why should you preorder? If you want to make sure you get your iPhone as close to release date as possible, then preordering is a no brainer. We already know what the phone looks like, and there are no extra fees for preordering — plus, you’ll avoid any potential stock issues that often plague release days on devices like iPhones.

iPhone 15 Pro Q&A

What colors is the iPhone 15 Pro available in? There are four iPhone 15 Pro colors, including Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium and Blue Titanium

How much is the iPhone 15 Pro? The iPhone 15 Pro costs $999, and gets more expensive from there with every storage increase.