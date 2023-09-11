iPhone 15 Pro's Action button all but confirmed by an unlikely source

Rumors of Apple giving the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max an Apple Watch Ultra-like Action button have been swirling for months and now it looks like the feature has been confirmed. But not by Apple.

The Action button is set to replace the mute switch, removing the quiet-making feature for the first time since the OG iPhone from way back in 2007.

Now, the popular accessory maker Spigen appears to have confirmed the move by sharing a photo of one of its new cases while teasing that "something's different."

It's leak time

The new Action button is only expected to debut on Apple's best iPhones, leaving those picking up an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus to make do with the standard mute switch. Apple is yet to confirm the Action button, but it's been so heavily rumored that it's almost a given at this point. But the lack of official word wasn't going to stop Spigen from spilling the beans, it seems.

something's different 🧐...#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/xVPT7Xx7svSeptember 11, 2023 See more

The Action button is expected to be fully customizable, just like the button of the button on the Apple Watch Ultra. Options are expected to include launching shortcuts, powering on or off the flashlight, enabling Focus modes, and more. People who want the button to behave like a mute switch will also be able to configure it to do just that, assuming the rumors are true.

The new Action button won't be the only difference between the Pro and non-Pro models, of course. The Pro iPhones are set to get a new titanium construction while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to sport a periscope camera for improved zoom capabilities.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max during an event tomorrow, September 12. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are also expected to make their debut at the same event.