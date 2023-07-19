iPhone 15 Pros thinner bezels revealed in latest image leak

A new leak reveals new information regarding the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro displays.

The leak from Ice Universe shows what appears to be the front glass of the iPhone 15 lineup, including the regular 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. In the image, all iPhone displays have the pill-shaped cutout synonymous with the Dynamic Island first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro. The Dynamic Island coming to all iPhone 15 models was previously reported as early as September by analyst Ross Young.

Look closer at the Ice Universe images, however, and there is one clear difference between the Pro models and their regular counterparts. The bezel on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max this year appears to be thinner than we've seen before, allowing for more display in the same space. Previous leaks had hinted that the iPhone 15 Pro's bezels would be the thinnest on any smartphone currently on the market, so we can't wait to see these new displays in person.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

iPhone 15 and iOS 17 near

Leaks like these images of the display glass on the iPhone 15 are likely to ramp up in the coming month as we approach the supposed September release window for the newest iPhones. With thinner bezels and the Dynamic Island on all models, the iPhone 15 lineup will be not only the best iPhone yet but also the biggest design change we've seen since the notch launched almost six years ago.

The iPhone 15 will launch with iOS 17 and introduce Contact Posters, StandBy Mode, Live Stickers, and more to iPhone owners. We've been testing out iOS 17, which is currently in public beta, and the subtle changes to the way the software works have made it one of our favorite software updates in years. Hopefully, we'll be able to experience it on an incredible display with very, very thin bezels.