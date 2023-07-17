iPhone 15's major battery upgrade could be powered by electric vehicle tech

Following reports that the entire iPhone 15 lineup is due a significant capacity upgrade when it comes out later this year, a new report claims that this upgrade could be powered by the stacked battery technology at the heart of electric vehicles.

Earlier this month it was reported that Apple's entire iPhone 15 range would receive a significant boost in battery capacity over its current best iPhones, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, of almost 20 percent. Reported capacities of up to 4852mAh in the iPhone 15 Pro Max represent a significant jump over the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 4323mAh battery. Now, a new report reveals how this might be possible.

RGcloudS, a leaker who usually deals in Android rumblings, claims that new stacked battery technology for smartphones is on track for the Samsung Galaxy S24U & S24+, before casually noting "apple used it on entire iP15 lineup." This means that the stacked battery technology used in electric vehicles could be the key to creating a much denser, and therefore larger, iPhone battery this year.

1/3Stacked battery is on track, but limitedMost likely only for 24U & 24+or just 24Umeanwhile,apple used it on entire iP15 lineup24U & 24+ have "rated" 5000 MaHBut 24U stacked structure is differentto make it cooler, they applied cooling gel. for 65W & stability https://t.co/8khM2oATocJuly 12, 2023 See more

iPhone 15 battery upgrade

A stacked battery, as RGcloudS notes it a much denser battery configuration that in theory should allow Apple to pack much more power into the same amount of space as current iPhone batteries, increasing their size and extending battery life.

However, there is a trade off in that these batteries have less heat dissipation and tend to run hotter. This is less problematic in a large vehicle, but could be really bad or even dangerous in an iPhone. Previously, top insider Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that Apple is "aggressively" testing vapor chamber thermal cooling for future iPhone models, which is basically a self-contained liquid cooling system for mobile.

If these new batteries come to fruition, they'll make the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro a potent upgrade in conjunction with USB-C, A17 chips, and an all-new design.