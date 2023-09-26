These iPhone 15 Pro cases make it look like an iconic iMac G3

If you're on the lookout for a new case to keep that iPhone 15 Pro looking pristine, Spigen might be the place to start your shopping. Especially if you're a fan of nostalgia.

The new Spigen C1 case is designed to mimic the timeless and iconic look of the popular iMac G3, the colorful computer that changed Apple's fortunes. It's available in multiple colors and looks stunning, and it'll even stop your iPhone from breaking if you drop it. Which is kind of the point, really.

With three different colors to choose from the Spigen C1 case has all of the features you'd expect and is available now.

Bondi blue ftw

(Image credit: Spigen)

The new Spigen C1 case is available in Bondi Blue (the color you should definitely get), Graphite, and Ruby. Spigen says that its "premium two-piece PC and TPU construction is lined with impact foam for superb durability." And all of that ensures "military-grade drop protection via extreme protection tech." That all sounds impressive but, really, we're only here for those colors.

Like all the best iPhone 15 Pro cases, this one includes MagSafe support and you can choose between models for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Just make sure to have the right one on-screen when placing your order.

As for pricing, the Spigen C1 sells for $29.99 but you can enter code helloagain20 to get 20% off when placing your order via Amazon.

If you're someone who likes to use a case for protection but doesn't want something boring — or those troublesome FineWoven things — these are a great way to go. And we can bet that you won't see millions of these things in use every time you leave your home, too. That's something that can't be said about some other cases out there/