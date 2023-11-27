This Cyber Monday iPhone 15 deal is better than any from the Black Friday weekend

iPhone 15 is the best non-Pro iPhone in years. The camera is great, taking much of last year's Pro lineup's tech and bringing it to a lower price point, and performance is, as you'd expect from Apple, fantastic. There's even USB-C, finally!

The iPhone 15 (and its larger brother, the iPhone 15 Plus) launched on September 22, and just two months later, the standard size version is already discounted, SIM-free, at Best Buy.

The retailer is offering a $70 discount on the iPhone 15 with 128GB of storage in all colors, meaning it's now $759.99. Given iPhones are lasting longer and longer in recent years, that's an investment that could carry you for, well, years.

Best Buy has certainly left it late to sneak out the discount before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales bonanza draws to a close, but if you've been holding out, this is a great chance to buy Apple's latest phone.

Save $70 on the iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15 | $829.99 $759.99 at Best Buy Regardless of your color preference, the iPhone 15 is seeing its first real discount to close out Cyber Monday, and is a fantastic device.

If you're not looking for the performance and undoubtedly superlative cameras of the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, we'd argue there's no iPhone better than the iPhone 15.

Compared to last year's iPhone 14, you'll find a faster chip for running apps and games better than ever, as well as a big jump up to a 48MP sensor. There's even Dynamic Island, Apple's nifty way of making use of the space where the 'notch' used to be, showcasing your currently playing music or even how far away your food delivery is.

Then there's excellent battery life, USB-C charging, and a design that doesn't look drastically different but just feels better in the hand.

By saving on the phone itself, you can spend the $70 left over by picking up a nice case, or treating yourself to a bunch of new apps, too.