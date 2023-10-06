Thought your overheating issues were over? Turns out your iPhone 15 Pro is still under fire

The latest iPhone 15 lineup has been plagued with reports of users’ iPhones overheating, becoming far too hot to handle. This week, Apple released iOS 17.0.3 to fix a bug that was causing these heat issues — but it turns out there’s still a problem.

Youtuber Matt Talks Tech, uploaded a video testing the iOS 17.0.3 update that is said to fix your new, hot iPhone. Unfortunately, it looks like some iPhone 15 Pro models still get far too hot when charging or running benchmarks. Matt Talks Tech noted the temperature before and after updating his iPhone 15 Pro, only to find that not much had changed.

While it sounds like iOS 17.0.3 hasn’t changed much for the iPhone 15 overheating issues, it’s worth bearing in mind that Apple’s latest iOS update resolves a particular bug that was causing some iPhones to get too hot. That bug saw some users experiencing severe heat when using their brand-new devices.

Most iPhones get toasty under strenuous testing and major usage, which appears to be the case here. While there could still be issues with the power efficiency of the A17 Pro chip, there’s nothing here to say that iOS 17.0.3 doesn’t fix the particular bug it was intended to.

Heating up? — iMore’s take

I’ve had my iPhone 15 Pro Max since launch day and have not had one heat-related issue. Yes, I’m one person, but issues like this are often a small minority of users, considering the amount of iPhones that are out in the world. Alas, the likes of Twitter and other social media have a habit of blowing these issues out of proportion…

While iOS 17.0.3 doesn’t appear to have fixed heating issues when maxing out your iPhone’s power, it will have fixed the bug Apple thought was the major player in the overheating saga.

As always, if you’re experiencing issues, the first port of call is to erase your device and rule out software issues. If you factory reset and the overheating issues persist, there could be underlying hardware issues that require servicing at an Apple Store.

This doesn’t feel like the end of the overheating saga, but we’ll be sure to watch for any potential developments.