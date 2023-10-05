Worried about your iPhone 15 overheating? Here's the fix!

Since the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro ranges last month, users online have been plagued with overheating issues when using their new iPhones.

Apple has now answered customer concerns with a new software update, iOS 17.0.3, to fix any issues related to iPhone 15 models running warmer than expected during general use.

Apple says, “This update provides important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.”

This fix comes fresh off the back of multiple reports of overheating iPhone 15 handsets, including one user whose swollen battery led to significant health and safety concerns.

Earlier this week, Apple spoke to Forbes and highlighted that the change to a titanium design in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are not to blame for the overheating issues. In fact, the company emphasized that titanium should run much cooler than stainless steel.

To access the fix immediately, follow these simple steps to install iOS 17.0.3:

Open Settings Tap General, then Software Update Install iOS 17.0.3

iOS 17.0.3 to the rescue — iMore’s take

In just two weeks, Apple has released three minor updates to iOS 17 in an attempt to iron out all issues with the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models post-launch. Hopefully, iOS 17.0.3 fixes the heat issues that many have reported online. I haven’t experienced any performance or overheating issues on my iPhone 15 Pro Max, nor have I noticed “crackling” sounds, another issue that seems to be gaining traction online.

With the new software update, Apple seems pretty certain that it’s found the root cause of the heat problem, and hopefully, we’ll see improvement in the sound issues for those who have experienced them.

Luckily for early adopters of the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple swiftly rectifies potential bugs to ensure the experience is as smooth as advertised. I’m loving my iPhone 15 Pro Max so far, and the subsequent iOS updates are likely to make the user experience even better.

iOS 17 is available now and adds major new features such as Contact Posters, StandBy, and Interactive Widgets.