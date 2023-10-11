Why buying discounted Apple AirTags in the Amazon Prime sale might be the most useful purchase you'll make all year

AirTags are some of the most useful Apple products on the market, allowing you to track anything from luggage to your pet and easily find the location of the AirTag from within the Find My app.

In the Amazon October sale, Apple AirTags have a 10% discount, allowing you to pick up a bundle of four for less. That means you can put an AirTag in your wallet, your bag, on your keys, and on your dog's collar, all with this one purchase.

Earlier in the year, I lost my luggage flying home from Berlin, and after that fiasco, I vowed to put an AirTag in every piece of my luggage to ensure it never happens again. A four-pack bundle is perfect for anyone looking to do the same, so you never need to worry about the what-ifs again.

While $10 may not seem like the best deal out there, just over $20, an AirTag is well worth your money. Yes, it's not the most exciting or trendiest purchase, but these little white hockey pucks will make sure you never have to worry about losing your stuff again, and that feeling is priceless.

