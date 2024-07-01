Apple's iPhone 16 Pro could use Samsung's advanced OLED technology for an even brighter display
Samsung's best tech is coming to Apple's best iPhones.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro families of devices later this year and, according to a new report, the best iPhones of the year will come with better-than-ever displays.
Those displays will be produced by Samsung Display and use new M14 organic material to produce OLED panels that offer improved specifications compared to those used in the iPhone 15 Pro and similar devices.
But Apple won't be the only company using Samsung's latest technology with the upcoming Google Pixel 9 also set to sport the best that the company has to offer.
iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 display upgrades
According to the ETNews report, both Google and Apple will use the new technology.
An industry insider reportedly told ETNews that, “Samsung Display has placed orders with M14 material companies and has begun preparations for production,” adding, “Google and Apple smartphones are subject to this application.” While Apple is expected to use Samsung Display as the supplier for the displays used in all four iPhone 16 models, the new M14 technology will be reserved for the Pro and Pro Max.
The new M14 technology will reportedly bring increased brightness and longevity to Apple's best iPhones. If Apple sticks to its usual release cadence we can expect the new iPhones to be announced in September with faster performance and improved cameras alongside support for Apple Intelligence and everything else that iOS 18 has to offer.
