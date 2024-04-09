How much are the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max going to weigh?

One of the most important parts of a new iPhone isn’t necessarily going to be the screen, the processor, or even the camera on the back — it’s going to be the weight that makes some of the most difference in day-to-day use. Given that previous iPhones have been very, very heavy, we’re keeping an eye on the iPhone 16 (particularly the iPhone 16 Pro Max) to see if there's going to be another monster in your pocket.

To put it in perspective, the iPhone 14 Pro Max weighed 240g, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max weighed 221g, a 10% decrease. That might not sound like a lot, but you soon notice them both in your pocket when you’re out and about. Will the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max be super heavy, or will they manage to bring the weight down to become more usable overall?

How much will the iPhone 16 models weigh?

(Image credit: Future)

One thing worth noting is that both the iPhone 16 Pro and the Pro Max are rumored to be bigger than the previous models, so there is likely to be more weight. The question is then how much heavier — and will it affect useability?

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 16 Pro is going to be around 10g heavier iPhone 15 Pro, coming in at 194g. That’s a not-insignificant bump in weight, and it could become noticeable during use. Interestingly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is only going to increase over the 15 Pro Max by a couple of grams — instead of 221g, the next best iPhone is going to be 225g.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are also going to increase in weight, even though their sizes are expected to remain the same. There’s going to be around 2g extra for each model, with the 16 weighing 173, and the 16 Plus weighing 203g.

How much bigger will the 16 Pro and Pro Max be?

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future / Apple)

With their weight increases are some of the aforementioned size increases as well. These are (allegedly) the sizes of the next “Pro” iPhones:

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Height: 149.6mm

Width: 71.45mm

Thickness: 8.25mm

iPhone 16 Pro

Height: 1.63mm

Width: 77.58mm

Thickness: 8.25mm

These larger chassis sizes are to account for larger screens, which are apparently growing by about 0.2 inches for both the Pro and the Pro Max — to 6.3 and 6.9 respectively. The dimensions would mean the new iPhones are ever so slightly taller, around one millimeter wider, and the same thickness as last year.

It’s worth remembering that all of these increases are just rumors at the moment, and while it’s likely they will be somewhat close to what we see come the iPhone launch in September, anything could change between now and then.