iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: Every rumored difference in this year's iPhones

Apple’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are due to be unveiled in September. They’ll replace the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models as the best iPhones in Apple’s lineup. However, as always, there will be some key differences between the two models that will make choosing between them very important.

Naturally, the Pro will be more expensive than the regular model because it comes with more features and potentially some exciting upgrades. But what exactly are the rumored differences so far between the two models? Here are all the possible things you’ll have to consider, according to all the latest rumors.

Size

The iPhone 16 is expected to debut in the usual sizes of 6.1 and 6.7 inches, the latter being the iPhone 16 Plus. Normally, the Pro is the same size, but that could change this year. According to reports, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will both be bigger, 6.3 and 6.9 inches respectively. That means more screen real estate and likely larger batteries too.

120Hz display

A key differentiating factor every year, the iPhone 16 Pro should feature the 120Hz ProMotion display that has been a hallmark of the Pro iPhone for several years. In contrast, the iPhone 16 won’t, stuck with the rather disappointing 60Hz refresh rate. If you want a regular iPhone with a higher refresh rate, you’ll have to wait until next year.

Colors

As is the case with every release, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will offer different color lineups. The former should be more vibrant and playful, while the latter will be more neutral and muted. The latest leaks suggest the iPhone 16 will come in white, black, blue, green, and pink. Meanwhile the iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly debut in black, white, and natural titanium, alongside a new rose or bronze color that replaces this year’s blue.

Materials

The iPhone 16 Pro should feature the Titanium chassis introduced in last year’s iPhone 15 Pro, along with the same frosted glass back. The iPhone 16 is expected to keep this year’s design including its aluminum chassis and the color-infused rear glass.

A18 chip

Apple is expected to debut a new A18 chip that will help power Apple Intelligence on iPhone. However, not all A18 chips are created equal. While the A18 will be a big bump over the iPhone 15’s A16, there should be an A18 Pro reserved for the more expensive models.

Wi-Fi

Both iPhone models are expected to get an upgrade to their respective Wi-Fi chips. The iPhone 16 will reportedly feature Wi-Fi 6E from the iPhone 15 Pro, with the iPhone 16 Pro getting the exciting new Wi-Fi 7.

5G

Likewise, there will likely be a difference in the 5G capabilities of each device. The iPhone 16 should get Qualcomm’s older X70 modem, while the iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to feature the X75, which features AI and performance boost modes.

Storage

While both iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will feature a range of storage options, we’d expect the iPhone 16 Pro to offer larger capacity options including 1TB and possibly even 2TB. The iPhone 16 will likely be limited to 512GB, or 1TB if the Pro gets the 2TB option.

Camera

The camera configuration of each device is also usually a big differentiator. The iPhone 16 will feature two cameras, including a 48-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The iPhone 16 Pro should have three cameras, including the additional wide lens. Crucially, the ultrawide lens on that model should get an upgrade to 48MP. The Pro should also feature 5x optical zoom across the board, another advantage.

Everything you won’t have to choose between

While there will be some key differences between the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, there will also be some similarities. Both will support iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence, both will feature USB-C, and both are also expected to come with the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button and a brand new Capture button dedicated to photography. With an iPhone launch expected in early September, we don’t have long to find out what each looks like on paper.