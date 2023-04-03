Apple AirTag leads police straight to stolen Range Rover

A woman whose Range Rover was stolen during a break-in at her home was able to lead police to her SUV thanks to an AirTag left in her purse.

The Range Rover was stolen along with the woman's purse, a Gucci baby changing bag, and other accessories. But the thief hadn't bet on there being a tracking device inside.

The thief was arrested after the AirTag was used to locate the vehicle and the other items stolen during the robbery.

Lost and found

A Daily Record (opens in new tab) report details how thief Daniel Kerr was working on a building site in Scotland when he broke into the woman's house, stealing the accessories and SUV in the process.

"The Apple AirTag led police to an Airbnb flat where construction worker Daniel Kerr had been showing off the vehicle to colleagues," the report says, "A £1,200 Gucci baby changing bag and other designer accessories, including the purse, were also recovered."

AirTags were designed to help people locate missing keys and other items, but have since been useful in other ways. A missing dog was found thanks to an AirTag, while this isn't the first time that a stolen car was recovered thanks to Apple's item tracker.

The AirTag story hasn't always been a positive one, however. AirTags have been used to stalk women and property, with Apple making changes to the Find My network in an attempt to try and keep people safe. AirTags will alert people if an unknown tracker travels with them for a specific length of time, for example.

Apple's item tracker is far from the only game in town, of course. There are plenty of AirTag alternatives on the market from the likes of Tile, Chopolo, and Samsung. Unlike the AirTag, accessories from those companies can often be bought in multiple colors and form factors.