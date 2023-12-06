Apple now sells the world's smallest 2-in-1 MagSafe charger, and it's the perfect travel companion for the holidays

The Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger is now available exclusively at the Apple Store for $129.95, and it’s perfect for throwing in your pocket for the holiday season.

Twelve South claims the ButterFly is the “world’s smallest 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger” and it’s hard to argue with that statement considering the tiny charger measures just 2.25 inches by .5 inches when folded — that’s only slightly bigger than the Apple Watch charging puck.

The ButterFly features “A durable aluminum shell” that “unfolds to reveal a MagSafe charger for your iPhone and a magnetic fast charger for your Apple Watch.”

The ButterFly’s smartest feature, however, is that it “morphs into a display stand that supports StandBy mode on iPhone or Nightstand mode on Apple Watch.” So you get an incredibly useful accessory the size of an AirPods Pro case, perfect for those trips away. And, if you have one of those AirPods cases, you can charge that on the ButterFly, too — it really is the ultimate tiny MagSafe charger.

StandBy on the go

(Image credit: Twelve South)

StandBy mode in iOS 17 is one of the best reasons to own a MagSafe charger, making the Twelve South ButterFly a much more convenient option than Apple’s own MagSafe Duo, which can only charge your devices flat. StandBy is a perfect desk companion, showing widgets and important information on your iPhone’s display — I could see the ButterFly being used by those who work away from home but want StandBy wherever they go.

The ButterFly includes a 30W USB-C Power Adapter (although Apple’s website says 20W, iMore has reached out for confirmation), four International plug adapters (US, UK, EU, AU), and a travel bag to keep it all together.

The Twelve South ButterFly is the perfect gift for the frequent flyer in your life, and we can’t wait to try it out to see if it’s one of the best MagSafe chargers on the market. Shipping from the Apple Store depends on your location, with most delivery estimates of 4-6 weeks, but online stock shows many Apple Stores across the US, with pickup available today. Given its price and unique size, this might be one of the best MagSafe chargers money can buy right now.