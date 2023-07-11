Save $25 on this Anker 633 MagGo magnetic iPhone battery pack this Prime Day

Magnetic battery packs are all the rage right now and it's never been easier to charge your iPhone. Just slap the battery pack right onto the back of an iPhone 12 or newer and it'll automatically start charging as if by magic. And now Anker's 633 MagGo battery pack is available for a steal, too.

The 633 MagGo battery pack would normally sell for almost $80 but you can pick one up for your own iPhone charging needs right now and pay just $54 — more than a $25 saving.

Anker 633 MagGo Battery Pack just $54

Anker 633 MagGo Battery Pack | $80 $54 at Amazon Magnetic battery packs attach to the back of the iPhone 12 or newer and charge on the go without any cables. This Anker 633 MagGo battery pack comes in three different colors and can charge an iPhone 13 Pro to 100% almost twice over. Price Check: B&H Photo: $80 | Best Buy: $60

Thanks to a whopping 10,000mAh built-in battery this Anker 633 battery pack can charge an iPhone 13 Pro from empty to 100% 1.8 times. The battery pack itself can use its USB-C Power Delivery port to charge the iPhone if you need a speedier top-up, and you even get a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box for charging the MagGo battery pack from a wall outlet.

As if that wasn't enough, the 633 MagGo has a secret weapon — a built-in kickstand that makes this a charging stand of sorts. You can use it on the go when watching content or you just want to be able to see the notifications roll in while charging.

Remember that this, like all of the iPhone Prime Day deals, is unlikely to last for long. Order your Anker 633 MagGo battery pack now if you want to be sure of locking that special price in.