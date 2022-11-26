The popular Razer Kishi iPhone Game Controller is currently 55% off

As we're getting closer to Cyber Monday, several of the best iPhone accessory deals are already rolling out. For mobile gamers, one of the most popular gaming controllers is the Razer Kishi, which holds your iPhone in the center and provides controls on either side of it, kind of like a Nintendo Switch.

It's even more popular than the Backbone One Gaming Controller and works with most iPhones out there from the X and up. In our Razer Kishi review, we said that "it brings the Xbox controller layout to your iPhone with precise and tactile feedback, is comfortable to hold, and lets you charge up your phone as you play." It really does enhance the playing experience.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kishi iPhone Gaming Controller | (Was $100) Now $45) (opens in new tab) Slide your iPhone into position on the Lightning dondle and then the controllers will squeeze together to keep it in place. The buttons press in nicely and it closes into a compact shape when the iPhone is out of it for easy transit.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer Kishi for iPhone Specs Category Info Connectivity Lightning Charging From iPhone Mobile App Yes, Razer App Weight Approx 0.36 lbs Dimensions 3.71" x 5.28" x 1.47" Supported iPhones iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max Row 6 - Cell 0 iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max Row 7 - Cell 0 iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Row 8 - Cell 0 iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max Row 9 - Cell 0 iPhone 6+, 6s+, 7+, 8+ Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1

The Razer Kishi has been one of the most popular attached iPhone controllers for the last few years. This isn't surprising given that it provides a much more comfortable way to hold the iPhone. You can use it with any compatible iPhone or mobile game and it can even provide tactile feedback. Not to mention, allowing the controller to receive a charge from the iPhone and placing controllers on the sides makes it feel like a Nintendo Switch.

The sides can be a bit wobbly, but the buttons press in really nicely and the controller responds really well with zero latency. It doesn't come with a carrying case, but the Razer Kishi gets very compact when an iPhone is removed, making it very easy to tote around wherever you go.