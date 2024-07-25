More users are switching from Android to iPhone than ever — although not for the models you'd expect
Converting the unfaithful.
Android users switching from their little green robot to iPhone is nothing new. Perhaps they want a phone that’s more secure, or they got sick and tired of their handsets being left behind for updates — either way, they’ve jumped ship. For a while now, stats around switchers have hovered around the 10-14% mark, but this year we’ve got a bumper crop of previous Android people moving to an Apple device.
CIRP puts that number at 17%, around 7% more than last year. Interestingly, however, the devices that these movers are buying are not the newest iPhone 15 models, but older ones that will, presumably, cost them less.
What about the newest ones?
It’s no great surprise that new buyers wouldn’t necessarily want to go for the more expensive newer models. After all, even the slightly older iPhone 14 will still provide a new experience to those who are used to Google’s OS. iOS will feel different, the device itself will feel different in the hand, and even the apps will be different as they move over. They don’t need to spend loads of money to get a new experience.
Even more interestingly, however, CIRP says that “the consistency and urgency of those upgrading iPhone owners is at an apparent low point.” Given that iPhone 15 sales might not have been as good as Apple might have hoped, and the fact that Android users are buying older models, it means that Apple’s core customer base isn’t upgrading like they once were. These are devices aimed at Apple customers rather than new ones, CIRP says, so the fact they aren’t selling as well means that fewer people are upgrading from their older devices.
Why? That’s anyone's best guess, although there could be some credence behind the idea that 2-year mobile contracts are becoming to blame. Perhaps users are seeing fewer reasons to upgrade to new iterations as they innovate less and less, or maybe they’re just trying to save some money. Either way, the iPhone 16 later this year could well have a tough job on its hands to persuade users to upgrade.
iPhone 15 | Free at Verizon
Pay for just the data plan with this epic deal at Verizon. You have to choose the more expensive unlimited data, but you save so much on the phone itself that it still saves you loads overall.
More from iMore
- iPhone 16 Pro: Release date rumors, news, and more
- As the iPhone 16 launch nears, a potential key component change could make or break your Apple Intelligence experience
- How much are the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max going to weigh?
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.