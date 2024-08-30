Spotify says Apple stopped users from using the volume buttons to change level on Spotify Connect devices

Spotify and Apple are no stranger to a conflict. The two tech giants have butted heads over many topics, including European law. Now, Spotify claims that Apple has taken away a beloved feature from iPhone users – the ability to control the volume on Spotify Connect devices using the physical volume buttons on their phones.

Spotify Connect, if you're not already familiar, is the nifty feature that lets you control Spotify playback on devices like speakers, game consoles, and smart TVs from the best iPhones and other devices. But as of September 3, iPhone users will be left jabbing at an in-app slider instead of their trusty volume buttons, and let’s just say people aren’t thrilled.

According to Spotify, this whole mess started because Apple decided to "discontinue" the technology that allowed physical volume buttons to control the audio levels on connected devices.

Now, instead of simply pressing the volume buttons, iPhone users will have to tap a notification that pops up when they try to change the volume, guiding them to an in-app slider. Spotify is trying to sell this as a "persistent, high-quality" alternative, though the extra steps are likely to annoy just about everyone who’s used to the simplicity of button control. Some users have already started seeing this change, expressing concern on Reddit.

Spotify has supposedly been asking Apple to give them the same treatment Apple Music enjoys on HomePods and Apple TV to enable this feature, but no dice. Apple insists that apps need to integrate with HomePod to get that kind of volume control tech.

Whose fault is this mess, then?

It's tempting to point the finger squarely at Apple, as many often do. The Cupertino tech giant is no stranger to accusations of being a bit too protective of its walled garden. If Spotify is to be believed, Apple’s insistence on making third-party apps jump through hoops to access key features might not be in good spirits. But let's not let Spotify off the hook too quickly.

The truth is, Apple does provide an API that allows third-party music services to stream directly to HomePods, but Spotify has yet to implement it. Why? Well, that’s the million-dollar question. If Spotify is truly concerned about providing the best possible experience for its users, you’d think they would’ve jumped on that API as soon as it became available. Yet here we are, with Spotify more interested in pointing fingers than offering a solution.

So, both companies could have done more to avoid this drama. Apple might be playing hard ball, but Spotify’s reluctance to adopt available technology doesn’t exactly paint them as the hero of the story, either. The easiest thing to do? I'd suggest switching to Apple Music. But that's a whole other debate.