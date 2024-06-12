WWDC 2024 (Image credit: Apple) 1. iOS 18 — what's next for iPhone?

2. iPadOS 18 — will Apple finally unleash the power of iPad?

3. macOS 15 — what's new for Mac?

4. Apple Intelligence — what will it be able to do?

The brand new Vitals app in watchOS 11 gives you important information related to your health, but this design mishap makes its iOS 18 widget appear like a ticking Doomsday Clock.

Taking to X, @battleangelviv shared their Health widget on iPhone that has been worded in such a way that could easily be taken out of context and make you sleep with one eye open at night. The widget says "Vitals: 7 Nights Remaining" with no context as to what this could mean.

Hilariously the tweet reads, "Hold on. what do you mean. 7 nights remaining. WHAT DO YOU MEAN."

hold on. what do you mean7 nights remaining WHAT DO YOU MEAN pic.twitter.com/sAccHKKYqzJune 11, 2024

7 nights remaining

Presumably, the info on display in the new Vitals widget is related to a cycle count or perhaps a calibration period, but the tweet's author hasn't shared any further details to let us in on the mystery. Hopefully, they keep X users updated on the platform as we count down the 7 days until doomsday, fingers crossed for them Apple Intelligence hasn't made its way onto their device early, working as a sentient being to cause havoc and stress.

The Vitals app will be available on all the best Apple Watches later this year when watchOS 11 becomes available. You can download the watchOS 11 beta today, although we'd advise against it unless you want to be reminded of the ticking time bomb that is life. Hopefully, Apple will tweak that copy soon.

What is the Vitals app?

The Vitals app is the latest advancement in Apple's aim to create the best smartwatch for your health by giving important health metrics during sleep: heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, sleep duration, and blood oxygen.

In the new app, you'll get key info related to your health and then analyze the data to make sure you're living the healthiest way possible. Apple says, "When two or more metrics are out of their typical range, users can receive a notification, along with a message detailing how the changes in these specific metrics may be linked to other aspects of their life, such as elevation changes, alcohol consumption, or even illness."

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow WWDC 2024 as it happened. Check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.