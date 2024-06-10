watchOS 11 officially revealed at WWDC 2024

Apple has just unveiled its brand-new Apple Watch software for 2024, watchOS 11. The new software is coming to all of the best Apple Watch models including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 later this year.

Adding new algorithmic training metrics to help with training load, it's a huge step to helping avoid injury.

You'll also be able to adjust your Activity rings based on the day of the week, and adjust your targets if you're injured or otherwise busy.

watchOS 11: The headlines

WatchOS 11 will calculate training loads, helping you avoid injury by tracking your exertion on any given workout.

We've long asked for a rest day option, and it appears Apple has been listening, since we can now adjust our Activity Rings on a per-day basis, or simply wind down our activity targets or pause workouts.

A new Vitals app will check in on your daily health status, too, showing when your metrics have changed from your baseline to help you work out the effects various things like rest, alcohol, or a big workout can have on your body.

The new Vitals app on Apple Watch (Image credit: Apple)

Apple also confirms that your Apple Watch will help track the gestational age of a new pregnancy.

Smart Stack will now surface apps you need more often, while Live Activities will also be opened up for Apple's wearable.

A new Photos face is also coming, with additional customization options for setting your own watch face.

watchOS 11, coming soon to:

