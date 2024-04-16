This iPhone case has its own motherboard to give you access to shortcuts galore with another button

Apple launched the iPhone 15 Pro models with a new Action Button you can customize. The idea is to give you quick access to specific functions. But what if one customizable button isn't enough, or you have an older iPhone. Enter this new case from Bitmo Lab.

Bitmo Lab's Bang!Case for the iPhone 14 and 15 Pro models isn't just another dreary chunk of plastic to slap on your iPhone. It crams in its own motherboard and power supply to offer up another customizable button that you can map to any shortcut on the best iPhones.

The Bang!Case was introduced through a Kickstarter campaign starting April 16. It's available for you to back from HK$313 (about £33 or $40).

Another iPhone Action Button

The Bang!Case offers something quite audacious – a second, customizable action button dubbed the Bang!Button. Situated beneath the Home button, this nifty addition operates via Bluetooth and allows you to fire up a host of iOS features with mere taps. Configurable for single, double, and long presses, the button's versatility is just like Apple's own Action Button.

This case isn't just about adding a button. It's about enhancing usability and interaction. Unlike the iPhone 15 Pro models that come with their own Action Button, the Bang!Case extends this functionality to the iPhone 14 series, bringing a touch of the future to older devices.

The case itself sports a retro-futuristic design and includes its own motherboard and power supply, making it look like something out of a sci-fi flick while keeping things practical and grounded. For those worried about battery life, fret not. The Bang!Case has it's own power supply that it runs from. Plus, it's MagSafe compatible, ensuring you can charge your iPhone wirelessly without removing the case.

If you're someone who loves the idea of controlling your HomeKit-enabled devices or your Tesla with a simple press, or if you want to quickly launch apps like Notion or capture that perfect meme-worthy photo without fumbling through screens, then this might just be your new favorite accessory.

