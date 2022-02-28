Many leather cases lack MagSafe compatibility, but this one from Woolnut lets you use all of your favorite MagSafe accessories in style. You might think of leather as being a rather bulky material, but this case has a minimalist style and doesn't add much bulk or weight to your iPhone.

Woolnut Leather Case for iPhone with MagSafe: Price and availability

Woolnut cases are available at Amazon as well as on Woolnut's site. The cases for the iPhone 13 lineup are MagSafe-compatible while older models are not. You can choose from Cognac or Black, though there are a few other color options for some of the older models. Woolnut Leather Case for iPhone with MagSafe: What's good

Woolnut makes high-end leather accessories from full-grain pebbled Scandinavian leather. Scandinavian leather is known for its quality, due to the area's cool climate and farmers that comply with the highest standards for animal welfare. It will age beautifully with a warm patina. While not overly grippy, this case isn't slippery either. The case has a circular array of magnets inside for full MagSafe compatibility, allowing you to use your MagSafe charger and other MagSafe accessories with ease. MagSafe accessories click into place and stay put, due to a magnetic system inside every iPhone from the iPhone 12 forward. If a case isn't MagSafe-compatible, it will interfere with the iPhone's magnetic properties and MagSafe accessories won't stick. Along the sides of the case, you'll find the Sleep/Wake and volume buttons covered with leather button covers. All of the buttons are fully functional within the case. A tiny cutout gives you access to the mute switch. The camera cutout easily accommodates the camera module and has a lip to protect the camera lenses.

This sleek leather case looks beautiful and feels great in the hand.

This is a minimalist case, so the entire bottom of the case is exposed to allow access to the Lightning port and speakers. There is a lip around the edge of the case that is just higher than the screen, but barely. It's important to note that the lip doesn't even go as high as my tempered glass screen protector. Personally, I prefer a more minimal case, and I'm pretty gentle with my tech. So, I had no pain points while using this case. The Woolunt logo is engraved near the bottom of the case on the outside. The interior of the case is lined with soft microfiber the same color as the exterior leather. You can see the circular array of magnets that allows MagSafe compatibility. The Woolnut logo is engraved again on the inside. Woolnut Leather Case for iPhone with MagSafe: What's not good

This case may be too minimal for some people, with the tiny lip around the screen and fully exposed bottom. If you set your iPhone down face-down on a table, the screen won't be in contact with the table. But if you have a screen protector on your screen, that will likely touch the table. The lip is that minimal. My biggest critique of the case is that it is pricey but doesn't really stand out from other luxury leather cases at a similar price point. It's certainly a great case, but it's not the only one. Woolnut Leather Case for iPhone with MagSafe: Competition

The obvious competitor is Apple's own Leather Case with MagSafe. It fits the iPhone perfectly and comes in a variety of colors. It does protect all around the phone a bit more, plus it's got that charming Apple logo on the back.

Another leather case we love is NOMAD's Rugged Case with MagSafe. It comes in similar, natural leather colors and it's a thicker case, so offers a bit more coverage and protection than the Woolnut case.

For those who want some leather with a touch of flair, there is CASETiFY's MagSafe Leather Case. You can pick from a few different colors of leather, along with fun designs if you want something truly unique. Plus, CASETiFY allows you to customize your case, so you can even add your initials for that personal touch. Woolnut Leather Case for iPhone with MagSafe: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You love luxurious leather

You want a sleek, minimalist case

You use MagSafe accessories You shouldn't buy this if... You don't use leather products

You want more rugged protection

You're on a tight budget This is a great case for someone who wants high-end, full-grain pebbled leather that looks and feels amazing. If you want a lightweight, unobtrusive case and MagSafe compatibility, the Woolnut case is certainly worth checking out. If you're not into leather, you're on a tight budget, or you're looking for heavy-duty protection, you'll want to keep looking. 4.5 out of 5 The Woolnut Leather Case for iPhone with MagSafe is made from full-grain premium pebbled Scandinavian leather. It looks beautiful and feels great in the hand. The iPhone is fully functional from within the case, including MagSafe. It is a minimal case, with an open bottom and a barely-there lip around the screen, so some people may not find it protective enough. Personally, I like the sleek aesthetic (and I'm pretty careful with my tech) and find that it's worth the trade-off.