Forget iPhone 15 FineWoven cases: Apple has just launched a new set of silicon iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands to celebrate spring

If your FineWoven case has been falling apart at its synthetic seams and you want something pretty to replace it with, Apple has just launched a new set of accessory colors — and these aren’t going to fade in a few months ( though they may peel ).

As can be spotted on the Apple Store right now, and following up from a report last week , Apple’s iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max silicon case has four new color options. They are:

Soft Mint

Sunshine

Light Blue

Pink

Previously, the range of iPhone 15 case colors consisted of just Storm Blue, Clay, Orange Sorbet, Cypress, Winter Blue, Guava, Light Pink, and Black. You can see the four new iPhone 15 case colors above.

What else is new?

There are also new Apple Watch straps to ring in the spring. The Apple Watch Sport Loop is now available in Soft Mint and Ocean Blue, the Solo Loop in Pink, Soft Mint, and Ocean Blue, and the Sport Band in Sunshine, Soft Mint, and Light Blue. Finally, the Braided Solo Loop is now available in Sunshine, Light Blue, and Raspberry colors. No Apple Watch band has been made available in all the new colors yet. However, the Apple Watch band did receive Raspberry and Ocean Blue colors, which the iPhone range didn’t get.

As reported last week, Hermès bands became available in new colors, With the Kilim Single Tour receiving a Bleu Céleste, Blanc, and Kaki makeover, the Twill Jump Single Tour being made available in Bleu Céleste/Bleu Jean and Jaune d'Or/Bleu Jean, and Toile H Single Tour seeing a new Bleu Céleste/Écru and Framboise/Écru range. The Hermes Tricot was made available in four new colors, which are Jaune De Naples, Bleu Jean, Orange, and Beige de Weimar.

As I suspected in my report last week, I’m a big fan of the new Sunshine color, which could be one of the best Apple Watch bands because of how simple and effective that aesthetic is. The new darker pink Apple Watch band could also be great when paired with the latest pink Apple Watch Series 9 . If you wanted a very vibrant setup, you could pair a pink Apple Watch Series 9 with a pink iPhone 15 and get them both their respective pink accessories. Spring is on its way, so it’s a good time to reinvent your device’s wardrobe.