This iPhone trick will make sharing your screenshots much easier — send directly to your friends with one less tap

If you’re anything like me, you probably take dozens, if not hundreds, of screenshots on your iPhone every day. But did you know that there’s a faster way to share those screenshots with your friends, or AirDrop them to your Mac?
As someone who takes a frankly ridiculous amount of screenshots daily for my how-to tutorials as well as a bunch of funny things I see online to send to my friends, this one iPhone trick has saved me loads of time. Now I can focus on the witty messages to send with the screenshots rather than the screenshots themselves.
Here’s how to quickly share iPhone screenshots with others on iOS 17.
Speed up your screenshots
Until now, I’ve pressed the Volume Up button alongside the Power button on my iPhone 15 Pro Max to take a screenshot, tapped the preview in the bottom left corner, and then tapped the Share button. Sometimes I even forget to tap Share and opt for Done instead, go into my Photos app, find the screenshot, and then share it. All this to say, my screenshot sharing has never really been that efficient. Until now.
Now, I simply take a screenshot, and long press on the preview in the bottom left corner to quickly bring up the share options. You can even do this with multiple images because, remember, the preview never appears in your actual screenshots. This has changed how I share screenshots and how I do my work, as I can just take the screenshots I need and AirDrop them to my M2 Mac mini far quicker than before.
A simple time-saving iPhone trick
It’s a simple trick but one that will greatly improve the daily usage of your iPhone if you take a lot of screenshots. This is one of my favorite tips and I hope we see it improved upon in iOS 18 by adding extra options, like the ability to do this neat trick from your Lock Screen.
