Waiting until the iPhone SE 4 might be the cheapest way to get Apple Intelligence

If you're looking to get a new iPhone and spend as little as possible, the iPhone SE models have long been the place to be. But as the old iPhone 8-like design has started to get longer and longer in the tooth, it's become harder to recommend. That's all expected to change when the iPhone SE 4 arrives next year with an iPhone 14-like design, Face ID, USB-C and OLED display.

But that might not be the biggest reason to buy the device. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest newsletter, the iPhone SE 4 will most likely arrive with Apple Intelligence features. He writes: "you can bet that it will have Apple Intelligence."

Why is Apple Intelligence on the iPhone SE 4 a big deal?

Apple Intelligence features on the iPhone SE 4 would be a big deal. Currently, you need at least 8GB of RAM to even think about running these new features. This means, as of now, only the iPhone 15 Pro models are in the club, until the iPhone 16 releases in September. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus (alongside all older models), with their measly 6GB RAM, are left on the outside looking in. It also gives us another clue to the iPhone SE 4, suggesting the device will get 8GB of RAM.

The timing of this new iPhone SE is quite curious. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it’s likely to hit the shelves in early 2025, shortly after the iPhone 16 lineup makes its debut in September. A sub-$500 device with the latest AI features that even the recent iPhone 15 models can’t handle would be quite a pull for the new budget iPhone.

As for when you can expect it, Apple’s suppliers are reportedly gearing up to increase production in October, aiming for a release just in time for the Lunar New Year in January 2025. But don't get your hopes up just yet. Historically, Apple has a thing for March releases when it comes to the SE lineup. So, a March 2025 release seems more likely.

