Walmart will literally give you $300 to buy an iPhone 15 for Cyber Monday

We've seen some excellent iPhone deals over the course of the Black Friday weekend so far, but with Cyber Monday now fast approaching we might have just found the best Cyber Monday iPhone deal of the lot, even though the main event is still two days away.

Right now at Walmart, you can buy an iPhone 15 on a discounted carrier plan $23.03/month, and Walmart will give you a $300 eGift card to spend in-store. The Walmart Gift Card Offer is available on AT&T and Verizon iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro purchases made between November 22 and December 3.

Cyber Monday iPhone deals

Buy iPhone 15, get a free $300 gift card | From $23/month The iPhone 15 is also available through Walmart on AT&T, starting at just $21.64/month over 36 months. It has all five colors and all the storage configurations in stock too, then you just choose an AT&T plan to suit you. When you do, Walmart will give you a $300 gift card absolutely free.

Apple's iPhone 15 is the best mainstream iPhone the company has ever put out, sporting a USB-C port and the 48MP camera from last year's iPhone 14 Pro. If you want to splash out on an iPhone 14 Pro, or an iPhone 14, Walmart is giving out $400 or $500 gift cards respectively, so there are some massive savings to be had. While some users might prefer to pay for an iPhone outright, if you're considering buying one on a wireless plan this is definitely the best deal we've seen thus far. Even the $300 offering on the iPhone 15 we've highlighted here is enough to buy you a serious pair of headphones to go with your iPhone, or even an Apple Watch!