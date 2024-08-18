Your iPhone could have an Apple-made modem as soon as next year - but you probably won't notice
Loud and clear.
Apple's hardware team has been crushing it for years across all product categories, notably with the new Apple Silicon chips that debuted in 2020 and have only grown more powerful in subsequent generations.
And, while we knew the company has been working on its modem chips for a while now, we could see the fruits of that labor in the coming year.
That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, with the latest issue of his Power On newsletter noting that Apple is "devoting billions of dollars, thousands of engineers and millions of working hours to a project that won’t really improve its devices — at least at the outset."
And while Apple's supplier agreement with modem manufacturer Qualcomm runs until March 2027 (an uneasy alliance given how much Apple pays for those chips), Gurman says Apple's own modem chip could arrive next year - but stops short of saying it'll be in the iPhone 17.
It's not about what's now, it's about what's next
"There have been problems with performance and overheating, and Apple has been forced to push back the modem’s debut until next year at the earliest," Gurman says.
"The rollout will take place on a gradual basis — starting with niche models — and take a few years to complete."
So aside from saving Apple money, what other benefits does this offer iPhone users? Gurman says plans are afoot to roll it in with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi management for a single wireless chip, or that all of this could eventually be added to the SoC.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Still, as Gurman notes - in an age of tech sites (iMore included) and YouTube channels running speed comparisons, the best Apple can likely hope for is that there's no reason users are even made aware of the switch.
More from iMore
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.