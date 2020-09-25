It's not just you, Instagram is down right now

It's not just you, Instagram appears to be suffering an outage right now.

Reports from Downdetector show a huge spike in reported issues over the course of the last 30 minutes. The problems are being reported globally, notably on the east coast of the U.S. and in Europe.

There are also multiple reports on Twitter featuring the hashtag 'Instagram down.' Instagram and Facebook have not yet commented on the issue.

It's completely unclear at this early stage what might be causing the issue. As noted, reports globally show some people are struggling to log in, view news feeds, post photos, and view stories. We'll update this post as soon as we have more information.

Overnight, Instagram suffered an apparent issue whereby posts containing videos, multiple images, and shopping posts were not shared to follower's Feeds when posted yesterday. The company stated:

We're aware of reports that people are experiencing less engagement than usual. We looked into this and found that videos, posts with multiple images, and shopping posts shared earlier today were not shown to people's followers in their Feed. We're urgently fixing this now. All new posts will be shown as usual, and posts made earlier today should be shown in Feeds ASAP.

Users were reporting less engagement than usual on posts.

This story is updating.