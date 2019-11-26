Withings has added great limited-time savings to its website in the leadup to Black Friday 2019. It has also added a great returns policy just in time for the holiday shopping season.

From smartwatches to health monitors to smart scales, Withings has you covered, by offering huge discounts on its best products.

The best deals of the year

Withings kicks off the holiday shopping season by offering percentage and cash savings on watches, scales, health monitors, and other accessories. The savings are active through the end of Cyber Monday, December 2.

Among the sales worth checking out are $50 off the Sapphire Signature Steel HR hybrid smartwatch and 30 percent off the Body Cardio and Body+ scales. You'll also find the BPM Wi-Fi smart blood pressure monitor at 20 percent off, and 30 percent off the Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer. Additionally, Withings Smartwatch bands are 50 percent throughout the sale.

Are you looking for more? Purchases made on the Withings website during this sale come with free shipping and extended returns until January 31, 2020.

Withings' Black Friday sales are listed on the official website site right now! Happy shopping.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.