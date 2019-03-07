Best Answer: Jabra Elite 65t earbuds carry an IP55 rating, which means that they're dust-resistant and able to resist sustained low-pressure water jet sprays.

What are Jabra Elite 65t?

Jabra Elite 65t are wireless earbuds that connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device. They're similar to the AirPods in a lot of respects, including price and form factor.

Unlike AirPods, however, the Elite 65t have a more comfortable and secure fit, block outside noise, feature tactile buttons to control audio and playback, and they come with a few sizes of EarGels to help you get the best fit.

So these earbuds are resistant to water?

Technically, yes! They have an IP55 rating, which means they're fairly resistant to dust and can even withstand a low-pressure jet spray of water. If you're wearing them while it's raining, there should be no issue, as they're designed to withstand water splashes.

They should also be fairly resistant to sweat, so you can use them during workout sessions too. However, I'd be careful with the sweat over time, as it can be corrosive, so just make sure to give it a good, clean wipe after each use if you sweat a lot.

Does Jabra make wireless earbuds with higher IP ratings?

Yes, Jabra does make two more versions of the 65t that have even more impressive IP ratings. These are the Jabra Elite Active 65t and Jabra Elite Sport.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t have an IP56 rating, which means they're dust-resistant and able to withstand high-pressure, heavy sprays of water. Meanwhile, the Jabra Elite Sport are IP67 rated, which means they're dust-tight (no dust can penetrate it) and can resist high-pressure, heavy sprays of water.

If you're in the market for buds that are more resistant to water and sweat than the baseline Jabra Elite 65t, then you should take a look at the Jabra Elite Active 65t or Jabra Elite Sport.