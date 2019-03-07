Best Answer: Jabra Elite 65t earbuds carry an IP55 rating, which means that they're dust-resistant and able to resist sustained low-pressure water jet sprays.
What are Jabra Elite 65t?
Jabra Elite 65t are wireless earbuds that connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device. They're similar to the AirPods in a lot of respects, including price and form factor.
Unlike AirPods, however, the Elite 65t have a more comfortable and secure fit, block outside noise, feature tactile buttons to control audio and playback, and they come with a few sizes of EarGels to help you get the best fit.
So these earbuds are resistant to water?
Technically, yes! They have an IP55 rating, which means they're fairly resistant to dust and can even withstand a low-pressure jet spray of water. If you're wearing them while it's raining, there should be no issue, as they're designed to withstand water splashes.
They should also be fairly resistant to sweat, so you can use them during workout sessions too. However, I'd be careful with the sweat over time, as it can be corrosive, so just make sure to give it a good, clean wipe after each use if you sweat a lot.
Does Jabra make wireless earbuds with higher IP ratings?
Yes, Jabra does make two more versions of the 65t that have even more impressive IP ratings. These are the Jabra Elite Active 65t and Jabra Elite Sport.
The Jabra Elite Active 65t have an IP56 rating, which means they're dust-resistant and able to withstand high-pressure, heavy sprays of water. Meanwhile, the Jabra Elite Sport are IP67 rated, which means they're dust-tight (no dust can penetrate it) and can resist high-pressure, heavy sprays of water.
If you're in the market for buds that are more resistant to water and sweat than the baseline Jabra Elite 65t, then you should take a look at the Jabra Elite Active 65t or Jabra Elite Sport.
Our pick
Jabra Elite 65t
Just the essentials
Jabra Elite 65t are good enough for most people. You can find the perfect fit with the included EarGels, they have tactile buttons for playback and audio control, can last five hours on a single charge, can quickly charge up with the provided charging case, and are resistant to water.
A step above
Jabra Elite Active 65t
IP56 rated
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are a step above the baseline 65t earbuds and provide an IP56 rating. This just means they're dust-resistant, but can withstand high-pressure, heavy sprays of water compared to the regular 65t.
When you need the best
Jabra Elite Sport
No dust, no problem
If you want the best of the best, then the Jabra Elite Sport are what you want. For a little bit more money, you can get a pair of wireless earbuds that are completely dust-tight, so no dust gets in. Plus, they withstand high-pressure, heavy streams of water.
