James Blake has released a brand new cover of 'In the Bleak Midwinter' as part of Apple Music's holiday cover series.

Blake appeared on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music One to chat with Lowe about the song and his love of choral music. On the show, Lowe talked about how Apple Music had reached out to Blake and asked him what he wanted to do for Apple Music Radio's 'Carols Covered' series, a holiday series of new music on the station.

Lowe played Blake's pretty excellent cover of the carol 'In the Bleak Midwinter'. Speaking to Lowe, Blake said how many Christmas pop songs had been covered "a million times". As noted by ourculture, wanting to do something different, Blake talked about his "huge fondness" of choral music, especially "Anglican Church spiritual vibes," even though he isn't particularly religious. He said that there was something really appealing to him about the feeling he got from classical choral music, harkening back to Jeff Buckley's 'Corpus Christi' cover.

As noted, the song was released as part of Apple Music Radio's holiday coverage and its 'Carols Covered' series, so expect more artists sharing more songs over the coming days.

Just last month, Apple announced the winners of its second annual Apple Music Awards, honoring Lil baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Taylor Swift. Apple will celebrate its awards with a week of special performances, fan events, interviews, and more, all of which will be live-streamed the week of December 14, you can read the full report here.