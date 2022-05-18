What you need to know
- James D'Arcy has signed on to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Constellation."
- The actor will star alongside Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks.
- Oliver Hirschbiegel and Joseph Cedar have also signed on to direct.
Apple's upcoming psychological thriller series "Constellation" is getting another cast member.
As reported by Variety, James D'Arcy has signed on to star alongside Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks. The report also notes that Oliver Hirschbiegel and Joseph Cedar will direct three episodes each of the eight-episode series.
D'Arcy, who will star as Jo's (Rapace) husband Magnus, has previously starred in "Agent Carter," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Dunkirk."
Hirschbiegel is known for directing the 2004 film "Downfall," while Cedar wrote and directed the 2011 film "Footnote." They serve as directors alongside Michelle MacLaren, who was previously announced as the director of the first two episodes.
The series follows the story of Jo, a "woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space."
It's still unclear when "Constellation" will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to ensure you can enjoy it in the best quality possible when it does come out, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
