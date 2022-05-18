Apple's upcoming psychological thriller series "Constellation" is getting another cast member.

As reported by Variety, James D'Arcy has signed on to star alongside Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks. The report also notes that Oliver Hirschbiegel and Joseph Cedar will direct three episodes each of the eight-episode series.

D'Arcy, who will star as Jo's (Rapace) husband Magnus, has previously starred in "Agent Carter," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Dunkirk."