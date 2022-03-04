What you need to know
- Jamf has a new bring-your-own-device feature.
- BYOD will let users onboard their own personal devices to company networks and managed structures.
- It says it will help the integration of personal devices while upholding privacy.
Apple enterprise management service Jamf has today announced a new bring-your-own-device feature for its users.
The company stated:
Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it is rolling out a new offering to help organizations manage and secure personally-owned devices that employees bring to work, while upholding employee's personal privacy. Jamf's new bring-your-own-device (BYOD) offering is available now.
CEO Dean Hager said that the modern work world "has changed dramatically" and that employees were working in more and different places and relying more on their own personal devices to access company resources. As a result, Jamf says more companies are revisiting BYOD as a viable means of work and trying to balance security and privacy.
The new service is now available for iPhone and iPad for Jamf's customers. It is free to Business and Enterprise customers at no extra charge, or outwith those plans for $6 per year per device.
Jamf continues to operate in assisting companies roll out managed Apple devices for enterprise. In December it announced that it had helped deploy 1 million M1 Macs like the MacBook Air with M1 and 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, and that it had seen tremendous momentum for Apple silicon.
The company is expected to unveil at least one new Mac with M2 Apple silicon at its March Event next week.
