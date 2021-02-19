What you need to know
- Jane Fonda is set to voice The Dragon in a new Apple TV+ movie.
- Luck will be directed by Peggy Holmes and written by Kiel Murray.
Oscar-winner Jane Fonda will join the cast of Apple TV+ movie Luck according to a new report. The movie will be part of a new deal between Apple and Skydance Animation.
Fonda will, according to a Variety report, voice The Dragon for the movie – one of the main characters, no less.
Fonda will voice The Dragon, described as the "exuberant CEO of Good Luck and undisputed luckiest ancient being in all the land. The Dragon is elegant, stylish and as persuasive as she is powerful. The only thing better than good luck is more good luck, so when bad luck starts to spin out of control, she must face her fears or risk losing good luck forever."
The new project will be directed by Peggy Holmes and written by Kiel Murray. Luck hasn't been without its controversy, however. As the report notes, the presence of John Lasseter has caused issues for some members of the cast.
Fonda is the first talent attachment to a Skydance Animation project since Emma Thompson departed a voice role in "Luck" in 2019. Thompson took issue with the David Ellison-run company's hire of John Lasseter, who had resigned his post at Pixar following misconduct accusations. Insiders familiar with the project said Fonda has not replaced Thompson, but instead voices a new character, following a story overhaul from Lasseter, Holmes and Murray.
You will, of course, need to have an Apple TV+ subscription to take this new movie in. You can also sign up for Apple One if that makes more sense, with Apple's other subscription services all living under one roof.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple in talks with 'multiple suppliers' for Apple Car LiDAR tech
A new report says Apple is in multiple discussions with suppliers of LiDAR tech for its Apple Car.
BBC Select arrives on Apple TV in the U.S. and Canada
BBC select is now available on Apple TV in the U.S. Canada, offering to streaming of documentaries and other factual programs.
Tim Cook says 2020 was Apple's best year of innovation ever
Tim Cook has said in an interview that he believes 2020 was Apple's top year of innovation in an interview with a Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications student.
Make your Garmin Vivosmart HR pop with a silicone band
So you just picked up your Garmin Vivosmart HR: now what?! Well a great accessory that’s sweat-proof, easy to clean, affordable, and reliable is a silicone band. These are the best silicone bands available for Garmin Vivosmart HR.