Oscar-winner Jane Fonda will join the cast of Apple TV+ movie Luck according to a new report. The movie will be part of a new deal between Apple and Skydance Animation.

Fonda will, according to a Variety report, voice The Dragon for the movie – one of the main characters, no less.

Fonda will voice The Dragon, described as the "exuberant CEO of Good Luck and undisputed luckiest ancient being in all the land. The Dragon is elegant, stylish and as persuasive as she is powerful. The only thing better than good luck is more good luck, so when bad luck starts to spin out of control, she must face her fears or risk losing good luck forever."

The new project will be directed by Peggy Holmes and written by Kiel Murray. Luck hasn't been without its controversy, however. As the report notes, the presence of John Lasseter has caused issues for some members of the cast.

Fonda is the first talent attachment to a Skydance Animation project since Emma Thompson departed a voice role in "Luck" in 2019. Thompson took issue with the David Ellison-run company's hire of John Lasseter, who had resigned his post at Pixar following misconduct accusations. Insiders familiar with the project said Fonda has not replaced Thompson, but instead voices a new character, following a story overhaul from Lasseter, Holmes and Murray.

