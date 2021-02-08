Apple TV+ has a new TV show coming that's inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. Jane will be aimed at kids and "follows Jane Garcia, a 10-year-old girl with an active imagination."

From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment, and the Jane Goodall Institute, Jane is a live action/CGI blended series created and executive produced by company partner J.J. Johnson.

"Jane" follows Jane Garcia, a 10-year-old girl with an active imagination. Through pretend play, Jane and her trusty teammates work to protect an endangered animal in each mission-driven episode because, according to her idol: "Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved."

Jane joins other Apple TV+ shows that are designed with kids in mind, including Stillwater, The Snoopy Show, Doug Unlugs, and more.

Apple TV+ is available as a monthly $4.99 subscription or as part of the Apple One subscription bundle.

You can watch Apple TV+ in the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and on Smart TVs, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV devices. You don't need an Apple device to use the service. Additionally, Apple makes TV+ content available on the web at tv.apple.com.