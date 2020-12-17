What you need to know
- Jared Leto is reportedly in talks with Apple TV+ show WeCrashed.
Oscar-winner Jared Leto is reportedly talking to Apple TV+ about the upcoming show WeCrashed. Set to tell the story of WeWork and based on a podcast about the same company.
According to Deadline, Leto would play WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, the man that took WeWork to a valuation of $47 billion at one point.
Hosted by David Brown, the podcast series told the tale of WeWork and its founders. The company was valued at $47 billion, it was ready for a huge IPO, and its charismatic CEO Adam Neumann thought it was going to change the world. Neumann had a prophet-like vision for WeWork that he sold to some of the world's savviest investors — but did his vision ever match the company's reality?
The report does note that there is no guarantee that Leto will be part of the project but that discussions are ongoing. It would be the first time Leto has appeared in a TV show since My So Called Life way back in the 1990s.
Anyone wanting to take in WeCrashed, whether it stars Leto or not, will need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription.
