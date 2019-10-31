What you need to know
- Jason Momoa says that, personally, "See" is better than "Game of Thrones."
- "See is an Apple TV+ launch show.
- Apple TV+ goes live tomorrow.
When Apple TV+ kicks off tomorrow one of the shows many will be keen to catch first is "See," starring Jason Momoa. To help publicize the show he and co-star Alfre Woodard spoke with Sky News. And of course, "Game of Thrones" came up.
"Game of Thrones" is a show that "See" has been compared with many times in recent weeks and it's easy to see why. Taking the Mamoa link out of the equation, the show just looks like "Game of Thrones." And that's no bad thing. But according to Momoa, "See" is the show that he prefers.
"Nothing compares to Game of Thrones," he says. "To me, it's one of the greatest shows of recent history. You know, this is first season. There's so many different worlds… this doesn't really compare. But personally? This is better for me.
It's easy to see why Momoa prefers "See" and it isn't just because that's what he's supposed to say when promoting his new show. His appearances in "Game of Thrones" amounted to the odd act of violance and some scenes with Emilia Clarke's Dragon Queen. That's quite different to being one of, if not the star of a new flagship show on a huge new streaming service.
So yeah. Momoa prefers "See." The real question after the "meh" reviews is whether anyone else will feel the same after watching the first season of the show.
