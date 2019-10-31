When Apple TV+ kicks off tomorrow one of the shows many will be keen to catch first is "See," starring Jason Momoa. To help publicize the show he and co-star Alfre Woodard spoke with Sky News. And of course, "Game of Thrones" came up.

"Game of Thrones" is a show that "See" has been compared with many times in recent weeks and it's easy to see why. Taking the Mamoa link out of the equation, the show just looks like "Game of Thrones." And that's no bad thing. But according to Momoa, "See" is the show that he prefers.